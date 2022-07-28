Meck County to offer cooling stations amid extreme heat

Heat wave FILE PHOTO: A delivery driver collapsed in the Arizona heat. (Guenter Albers/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County is providing residents an escape from the extreme heat by providing several cooling stations.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office and homeless service providers are helping with the effort.

The county plans to open the stations July 28 and July 29, where resources will be made available. Resources include spray grounds, pools, centers and more.

The Charlotte Area Transit System will also give free transportation to various cooling stations including the Roof Above Day Services Center location, the Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Centers, and several others.

The Day Service Center at Roof Above will be a designated cooling station for those who are homeless in the county. It is located on 945 North College Street. Roof Above will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends and holidays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Water fountains, fans, misting stations and chairs will be available. Homeless outreach staff will go visit the homeless to tell them about the cooling stations and give water if needed.

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation is also giving free fans at several locations to adults and seniors getting disability income.

Eligible individuals can register for a fan. People must show a driver’s license or state ID showing proof of their age and county residency when picking up a fan. There can only be one fan per person and no walk-ins are allowed.

For additional information or to find a cooling station, click here.

