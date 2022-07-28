ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Meck County to offer cooling stations amid extreme heat

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvWVI_0gwRsIWc00
Heat wave FILE PHOTO: A delivery driver collapsed in the Arizona heat. (Guenter Albers/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County is providing residents an escape from the extreme heat by providing several cooling stations.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office and homeless service providers are helping with the effort.

The county plans to open the stations July 28 and July 29, where resources will be made available. Resources include spray grounds, pools, centers and more.

The Charlotte Area Transit System will also give free transportation to various cooling stations including the Roof Above Day Services Center location, the Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Centers, and several others.

The Day Service Center at Roof Above will be a designated cooling station for those who are homeless in the county. It is located on 945 North College Street. Roof Above will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends and holidays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Water fountains, fans, misting stations and chairs will be available. Homeless outreach staff will go visit the homeless to tell them about the cooling stations and give water if needed.

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation is also giving free fans at several locations to adults and seniors getting disability income.

Eligible individuals can register for a fan. People must show a driver’s license or state ID showing proof of their age and county residency when picking up a fan. There can only be one fan per person and no walk-ins are allowed.

For additional information or to find a cooling station, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: A/C technicians enter busy stretch of summer as temps skyrocket)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAE

Charlotte agency needs more landlords for people with rental subsidies

A Charlotte agency that helps homeless and low-income people find places to livehomes says it's running short on landlords willing to take in the people they work with. Housing Collaborative — formerly known as Socialserve — has 169 households waiting for a place to move into. The majority had rental subsidies, said president and CEO Tara Peele, and all came referred by local homeless and subsidy providers, such as Inlivian, Roof Above and The Salvation Army.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Governor Cooper Kicks Off Statewide School Supply Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Governor Cooper announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply and encouraged people to donate school supplies for public school students and teachers across the state. On average, officials say teachers in North Carolina spend over $500 of their own money on classroom...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
WBTV

Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Axios) - Camp North End exhibits will be a lot cooler moving forward, temperature-wise. Following complaints of high temperatures at its exhibits, Camp North End will provide air conditioning for future exhibitions. Driving the news: Recently, Crayola IDEAworks closed its interactive exhibit in Camp North End early...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Duke Energy: Power being restored for thousands in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 6,000 Duke Energy customers were without power after storms hit the Charlotte area overnight Saturday. According to the Duke Energy outage map, roughly 3,000 customers were reported to be without power in Charlotte's Providence and Quail Hollow neighborhoods just after 6 a.m. Sunday. Duke Energy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Fountains#Recreation Centers
wccbcharlotte.com

CATS Announces Service Adjustments

CHARLOTTE, NC– Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will adjust the frequency of several routes in the CATS bus network, as well as the LYNX Blue Line. The modifications are in response to an industry-wide labor shortage that has impacted CATS’ operations and schedule modifications are being made in an effort to increase the reliability of CATS’ services.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
qcnerve.com

5 Things to Know: Colonial Pipeline Gas Spill Found to Be Worst in US History

Colonial Pipeline Gas Spill Found to Be Worse Than Reported. A new analysis of the August 2020 Colonial Pipeline gas spill estimates that the volume of gasoline leaked was far greater than original estimates, making it the largest onshore spill in U.S. history. New data released last week by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) suggests that the spill started 18 days earlier than it was discovered and released more than 2 million gallons of gasoline, a large increase from the 1.2 million gallons reported by Colonial in January 2021.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

MEDIC: 1 dead after crash on I-77 in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Motorists experienced significant delays early Monday afternoon due to a deadly wreck in Huntersville, MEDIC said. One person died in the crash that happened on Interstate 77 northbound at Gilead Road, according to MEDIC. The road was cleared for all traffic by 3 p.m., according to...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

One dead after shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel

WBTV becomes first station in the US to access high resolution radar service. New radar fills critical coverage gaps in the Charlotte area. Officers were called to Dickerson Park at 7:43 a.m. Sunday after a man was found dead of a gunshot wound. Mecklenburg County to receive additional doses of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Parker Heights Apartments manager initiates overdue repairs and guidance

Parker Heights Apartments manager initiates overdue repairs and guidance. Activates changes in response to residents’ upkeep complaints. The management company overseeing Parker Heights Apartments has instituted repairs after The Post reported on residents’ complaints of unsanitary conditions and poor maintenance at the complex. There are new developments regarding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
102K+
Followers
114K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy