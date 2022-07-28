Louisiana Woman Calls Police… On Her Drug Customer

k945.com
Louisiana rapper, Mystikal, charged with First Degree Rape and more
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Tyler, 51, aka, Mystikal, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31. APSO says that just before noon on Saturday, July 30, “deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault.” The ensuing investigation led to Mystikal being […]
Eyewitness recounts deadly Broussard shooting
Broussard Police have a brief standoff after a suspect fatally shot someone Sunday night.
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
Three Opelousas residents arrested for drug and firearm offenses
Three Opelousas residents were arrested for drug and firearm offenses on July 26, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.
Juvenile found guilty in 2021 Eunice murder
Following a shooting that happened in downtown Eunice on June 16, 2021, a juvenile was found guilty of killing 31-year-old Donavon Reed.
OPD investigating shooting of 16-year-old
The Opelousas Police department is investigating an overnight shooting of a 16-year-old male.
LPD seeking help identifying suspects in alleged illegal discharge of firearm
Lafayette Parish Crime Stoppers and Lafayette Police Department (LPD) are seeking the public's help identifying two suspects allegedly involved in the illegal discharge of a firearm.
Lafayette man booked in connection with Opelousas shootings
Linton Declouette, 22, was booked with four counts attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property, records at the St. Landry Parish jail show.
Person Attempts to Jump From Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital Parking Garage
We are following a developing story from a parking garage at Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital. A number of folks on social media reported on Sunday afternoon that a person jumped from a parking garage at the Lafayette hospital. We reached out to the Lafayette Police Department and they issued the...
Foot Chase Involving New Iberia Police and Suspect Goes Viral [VIDEO]
A video from New Iberia was sent to us and it shows a suspect fleeing on foot from officers with the New Iberia Police Department. The suspect was seen running through yards, jumping fences, and then ultimately down a street. As you can see below, officers gave chase while the suspect attempted to flee.
Catalytic converter thefts have spiked nationwide, including in Lafayette. Here’s what to know.
Last winter, a group of thieves set up shop in Kevin Fitch’s salvage yard on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, working in the dead of night as they sawed catalytic converters from totaled vehicles on his property. The group worked out of a van on the lot, using space heaters on...
3 suspects arrested in Alabama after deadly Plaquemine shooting
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested three suspects in Alabama who are allegedly connected to the deadly Tuesday shooting of a 29-year-old man in Plaquemine. The Plaquemine Police Department responded to W.W. Harleaux on Tuesday evening and found Mario Walker suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. According...
LAFAYETTE: Johnston Street Cash Video
After viewing the video of the crash on Johnston Street, I am reminded of how important it is to stop and help if you witness an accident. I some other countries, it is illegal to NOT stop if you are one of the first few vehicles at a crash scene. I think that, in Germany, the first 3 vehicles at the scene must stop and render aid.
Youngsville law enforcement voice their opinions on new marijuana laws
Law enforcement in Youngsville are voicing their opinion of new marijuana laws being implemented on Monday, August 1.
Man arrested for attempted second-degree murder of 4-year-old
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for attempted second-degree murder of a 4-year-old on Thursday, July 28. According to Sheriff Bobby Webre on Monday, July 25, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Juvenile Division responded to an incident...
Man killed after argument escalates into first Plaquemine homicide in 2022, police say
An argument led to the first homicide in Plaquemine this year, and three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting, the Plaquemine Police Department said Wednesday. Authorities say Mario Walker, 29, was killed by a gunshot to the head at the intersection of W.W. Harleaux and Calvin streets...
Lafayette apartment fire leaves family of 5 in hospital for observation
A Saturday morning apartment fire in Lafayette ends with a family of 5 in hospital over carbon monoxide exposure and a dead pet.
COLD CASE: Distraught daughter of slain man in Louisiana cries out in pain ‘I wish he could come back’
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to solve a cold case homicide. Harold Carmouche, 37 was gunned down on June 6, 2021 while traveling on I-10 near Rayne. Investigators say a dark colored vehicle pulled up alongside...
Suspected ‘gray death’ recovered during search warrant in New Iberia
Suspected 'gray death' recovered during search warrant in New Iberia
Body found in abandoned car on Highland Road likely tied to New Orleans shooting
BATON ROUGE - A woman found shot to death inside a car on Highland Road Thursday was likely related to another shooting that happened hours earlier in New Orleans. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the body was discovered around 5 p.m. inside a car at the intersection of Highland Road and Terrace Avenue.
