ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

More states establishing prison nurseries to keep babies with their mothers

By Diana Duenez
Fox17
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox17online.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Texas man who took part in US Capitol riot jailed for seven years

A Texas man who was the first person to go on trial for his role in the attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday. Reffitt, an oil industry worker from Wylie, Texas, was the first person to go on trial on charges stemming from the January 6, 2021 attack on Congress.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy