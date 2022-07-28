Former Chiefs executive, Kansas grad named President of F1 Miami Grand Prix

MIAMI — A former Kansas City Chiefs executive and University of Kansas graduate has been named the president of Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Tyler Epp, who previously served as the grand prix’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will take over for Richard Cregan who is moving into a consultant role for the event.

“Tyler is a dynamic leader with integrity and diverse executive experience across multiple sports. We are excited to promote him to President of the Grand Prix,” F1 Miami GP managing partner Tom Garfinkel said.

Epp started as the Vice President of Business Development with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 and was promoted in 2018 to serve as the Executive Vice President of Business Operations.

He graduated from the University of Kansas School of Law in 2003.

Before joining the Chiefs, Epp started his career as a marketing assistant at the Kansas Speedway from 2001-2002.

The Miami GP saw nearly 250,000 international fans over the three days in it’s inaugural race.

