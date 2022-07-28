ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest man suspected of killing Angelica Marie Pinales

By Caleb J. Fernández
 4 days ago
The Tucson Police Department has arrested 33-year-old Andrew Bryan Sharpe for his alleged involvement in the murder of 38-year-old Angelica Marie Pinales.

Investigators say they learned Sharpe got into an argument with Pinales at an apartment complex on West Ajo Way Tuesday, July 5.

That's when they suspect he may have shot her.

Public Information Officer Francisco Magos told KGUN 9 homicide detectives got an arrest warrant for Sharpe on Thursday, July 14.

This led up to his recent arrest Wednesday.

Magos says officers found Sharpe at a home in the Tucson Estates area.

Police booked him into the Pima County Jail for second degree murder. He is held on a $1 million bond.

