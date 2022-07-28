chico.newsreview.com
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Bicycle Music Festival returns fully in person
CHICO, Calif. - Hundreds of people grabbed their bikes and peddled through Chico in support of the Butte Environmental Council (BEC). BEC has served the community for more than 45 years, its mission to protect the environment here in Butte County and surrounding areas. Hundreds of people supported local vendors...
actionnewsnow.com
Grazing goats are back in Lower Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. - The grazing goats are back in Lower Bidwell Park on the south side. The goats will be out there for at least a month. Public works tried to get the goats in the spring but they’ve had a busy year and are in high demand. On...
krcrtv.com
Controversial hotel proposal near senior living community will be appealed to city council
CHICO, Calif. — People in a Chico senior living community claimed victory last week when a proposed hotel on a nearby property was rejected by the city's planning commission. The hotel developers, however, say the fight doesn't end there. H2H Properties confirms that it plans to appeal the decision...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - July 29, 2022
The California Natural Resources Agency held its 11th Oroville Dam Citizens Advisory Commission meeting on July 29, 2022. The public meeting at Oroville’s Southside Community Center included a brief update on the development of the Commission report, a recap of a flood safety stakeholder technical workshop held in April, and a presentation from the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) on dam facilities management and annual maintenance planning.
Car crashes into Grass Valley CVS
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A CVS in Grass Valley is closed Sunday evening after a car drove into the store, shown in photos posted to Facebook by the Grass Valley Police Department. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Grass Valley Police officers say they received 911 calls reporting a car that...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter July 22-27:
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 22-27, 2022. July 22. Trainspotting.
suttercounty.org
Please share your opinion...
The same geography that benefits a pleasant rural lifestyle limits economic development opportunities in Sutter County. I want your opinion. But first I want to talk about how water defines Sutter County. Sutter County is the only county lying entirely on the floor of the Sacramento Valley. It is bordered...
krcrtv.com
112 wells reported dry in Butte County as drought persists
OROVILLE, Calif. — As extreme drought conditions persist across the state, wells are running dry in Butte County, provoking millions of dollars to be spent on addressing them. Josh Jimerfield, deputy administrative officer for the county's office of emergency management (OEM), says that 112 people have reported their dry...
krcrtv.com
DON'T TAX THE SUN: proposed tax on solar users provokes protest in front of Chico PG&E
CHICO, Calif. — California utility officials want to tax those with solar energy installed on their homes or businesses. The proposal is not sitting well with consumers across the state, including Chico. Roughly 30 people filled the sidewalk in front of the PG&E Customer Center on Salem Street Friday...
actionnewsnow.com
Department of Water Resources talks Oroville Dam following 4.2 earthquake
CHICO, Calif. - A recent earthquake in the Oroville area has many wondering how stable the Oroville Dam is. The Department of Water Resources told Action News Now the Dam is in good condition and was not damaged by the 4.2 earthquakes. Many people in Oroville said they've experienced several...
Yuba-Sutter SPCA temporarily closes after veterinarian suddenly resigns
YUBA CITY — The Yuba-Sutter SPCA was forced to close its clinic after its veterinarian suddenly resigned.Since word got out, they've had a line through the parking lot of pets in need of vaccinations. This clinic of more than 30 years is now suddenly set to close Saturday.Everett Pinkney waited more than a month to get his 10-month-old puppy to a vet — it's something that has become common during the pandemic with a shortage of veterinarians. The Yuba-Sutter SPCA, not immune to the shortage, was suddenly without a veterinarian and scrambled to find a replacement.They had to temporarily...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County roundabout project gets funding approval
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Transportation Commission approved funding for the roundabout project on Highway 99 in Tehama County. The project is located at Highway 99 and South Avenue and is part of a $3 billion investment to repair and improve infrastructure throughout the state. The roundabout is designed...
krcrtv.com
Oroville Woman says she was scammed by jailed lawyer Femino
Chico, Calif.--- — A lawyer in Chico has been arrested for harboring a fugitive who was also her boyfriend and client, prosecutors say. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Stephana Femino, 47, Chico, was arrested outside Butte County Superior Court Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday night.
actionnewsnow.com
Flash flood warning in place for parts of Plumas and Lassen counties
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that there is a flash flood warning for the Dixie Fire burn scar in southwestern Lassen County and northwestern Plumas County. Flooding will most likely occur along Round Valley Road and near Round Valley Reservoir, near Greenville.
actionnewsnow.com
An eroding road west of Red Bluff is finally getting some money for repairs
RED BLUFF, Calif. - We're checking in on repairs on Reeds Creek Road in Tehama County. Action News Now first brought you this story in May of 2021 when a school near that road was worried about its condition. This road been in bad shape for years, it's located just...
Grass Valley business closed after car drives into building
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers were sent to the CVS on 1005 Sutton Way after getting reports of a vehicle driving into the building on Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Grass Valley Police Department, there were no injuries and no one was in the path of the vehicle as it drove […]
kubaradio.com
New Wildfire Breaks Out in Yuba County Foothills
(Yuba County, CA) – Cal Fire crews responded to a new fire in the Yuba County foothills at just after 3:00 yesterday afternoon. The Apple Fire off White Oak Lane & Red Hill Way, just south of Collins Lake, 5 miles northeast of Browns Valley, was reported 15% contained at 41 acres at 7:40 last evening. The latest update reports “forward progress stopped” and “threat to structures mitigated” according to a Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Facebook post.
What to know about Placer County’s Stage 2 water restrictions
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In May, the Placer County Water Agency entered into Stage 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan in hopes of getting customers to reduce water usage by 20%. This occurred around the same time that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced similar water use restrictions as California enters another year of continued […]
actionnewsnow.com
Police follow trail of money to nab 'Foodie Cafe' burglary suspect
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested for burglary in Chico early Sunday. Police said a trail of money and bank bags helped them track down the suspect. Angel Tapia, 29, faces charges of burglary, vandalism and probation violation. Chico police said Sunday around 4:30 a.m. they saw a man...
Apple Fire forces evacuations in Yuba County
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire south of Collins Lake in Yuba County is forcing evacuations. According to Yuba County, the Apple Fire is in the area of White Oak Lane. For up-to-date evacuation information, check Community Zone Haven. This is a developing story.
