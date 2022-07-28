Florida man busted in Bloomington had 15 credit card skimmers

cbs4indy.com
Wave 3
WIBC.com
WANE-TV
cbs4indy.com
Police search for man missing out of Seymour
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigates the disappearance of 31-year-old William Hankins. Authorities said Hankins is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. in Seymour, Indiana wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Indianapolis man gets 12 years for social media scam
Indianapolis man David Betner was sentenced to 12 years in prison for scamming investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
WANE-TV
Fox 59
Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
cbs4indy.com
Man found dead in private pond in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a Jackson County man was discovered in a private pond in Washington County over the weekend, Indiana State Police confirmed. Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, ISP and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road after a resident reported finding a body in a pond.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD arrests man in deadly December 2021 shooting outside Castleton bar
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man in connection with a deadly December 2021 shooting outside a Castleton bar. Torrion Williams, 27, is charged with reckless homicide in the case. Police took him into custody Friday. Williams’ arrest stems from a December 26, 2021, shooting in the 8200 block of...
cbs4indy.com
Victim in northwest side shooting dies days later
INDIANAPOLIS — A man found shot outside of a gas station on the northwest side on Friday, July 29, has died. Police say the man was originally taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was found inside of a vehicle at the Marathon Gas station at 38th Street and N. High School Road around 12:34 a.m.
WISH-TV
1 person dead after police shooting in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police have shot and killed a man Sunday morning in Greenfield, according to Indiana State Police. ISP confirmed an adult man is dead after a shooting involving police officers, and that no officers were injured. The man killed has been identified as Darrin Baker, a...
WLKY.com
Scott County sheriffs bust drug dealer
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana sheriff says it was an anonymous tip that led to the arrest of a local drug dealer. A Scott County sheriff's deputy arrested Christopher Helton during a traffic stop in Austin, Indiana, after they found meth inside the vehicle. On Thursday, they...
cbs4indy.com
Man killed in hit-and-run on W. 34th Street
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a hit-and-run near an I-465 overpass on the west side of Indianapolis. Around 4 a.m., police were notified of a man on the ground on W. 34th Street in between the 465 overpass and N. High School Road. IMPD says the man...
wbiw.com
Holton man sentenced to Indiana Department of Corrections failing to comply with terms of probation
BEDFORD – 36-year-old Eric Wall, of Holton, was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction by Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Robert Cline Monday after failing to comply with the terms of probation. Holton pleaded guilty to possession of a narcotic drug and resisting law enforcement, both a Level...
WISH-TV
Girlfriend of Greenwood mall hero used jacket as tourniquet to help shooting victim
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Shay Golden, the girlfriend of the armed citizen who stopped the Greenwood Park Mall shooter, is telling her story of what happened inside the mall on July 17. Golden and her boyfriend, Eli Dicken, had not planned on being in the mall that night. A...
Man shot dead in suspected home invasion on Near NW side, IMPD says
A man was shot to death early Friday at a home on Indianapolis' Near Nothwest side, according to police.
WISH-TV
Greenfield police searching for 3 men involved in armed robbery
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating an armed robbery involving three men that happened Thursday night in Greenfield. Police say it happened in the 1100 block of Walnut Street. They say multiple people said they heard a gunshot in the area. When police arrived, witnesses told police the type of car they saw which happened to be a 2021 Nissan Sentra. Witnesses told police they saw a white man running from the area who police say is the victim. Police did not provide his identity.
1 dead after shooting at Bloomington apartment complex
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning in Bloomington. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:50 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike at the Kinser Flats Apartments. Officers found a man inside a bedroom of an apartment floor with an apparent...
