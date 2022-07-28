Florida man busted in Bloomington had 15 credit card skimmers

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating an armed robbery involving three men that happened Thursday night in Greenfield. Police say it happened in the 1100 block of Walnut Street. They say multiple people said they heard a gunshot in the area. When police arrived, witnesses told police the type of car they saw which happened to be a 2021 Nissan Sentra. Witnesses told police they saw a white man running from the area who police say is the victim. Police did not provide his identity.

GREENFIELD, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO