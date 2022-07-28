Singer Amy Grant hospitalized after bike accident in Nashville

For the record :

3:27 p.m. July 28, 2022 : A previous version of this story misspelled singer Gladys Knight’s name.



Amy Grant is in the hospital after a bike accident in Nashville. According to multiple reports, the singer fell off her bike while cycling and was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital to be treated for cuts and abrasions.

Grant, 61, was wearing a helmet and is said to be in stable condition, her publicist told The Times. The publicist added that Grant stayed at the hospital overnight as a precaution and will stay another night for observation and treatment.

Just last week, Grant was selected as a Kennedy Center honoree, aimed to celebrate those who have influenced American culture through their art. The Christian pop singer, alongside George Clooney, Gladys Knight, U2 and composer Tania León, will be enshrined in December.

Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter told the Associated Press that her group has “worked really hard to think about including all of the performing arts.”

“We’ve had gospel before. We’ve had plenty of R&B and soul. ... We’ve had country music, but we haven’t necessarily had Amy Grant and Christian pop in the same way,” she said, comparing Grant’s inclusion to LL Cool J ’s in 2017, the first time the honorees included a hip-hop artist.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honors," Grant said in a statement. "Through the years, I’ve watched so many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and to see the best in each other. I cannot wait to celebrate with my fellow honorees, friends, and family. Thank you for widening the circle to include all of us.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .