Chicago, IL

CPS looks into making deal with CTA to provide free rides to students

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KcfLo_0gwRqHiJ00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Chicago Public School students return to classes for the new academic year in three-and-a-half weeks and administrators are still trying to work out transportation issues for them.

CPS like other districts, has faced a shortage of school bus drivers for the 15,000 students whose individualized education plans require transportation.

CPS said it should be able to provide them with bus service or if they choose-a $500 a month transportation subsidy.

However, there’s a new plan in the works to ease the cost for other general students who usually take the CTA.

"We’re in the process of finalizing a deal with the CTA that will be able to provide free bus passes to all general ed families who would like to take advantage of that," said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez.

The CTA has offered discounted passes to students for decades.

