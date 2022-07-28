Reporters denied asking questions of any kind at Mayor Cantrell’s photo op

Reporters arriving at a city-announced photo opportunity of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell signing a Facial Recognition Ordinance were denied entry into the event and were told she would not be taking questions of any kind from reporters.

The denial by Cantrell’s communication team comes as news agencies report on her travels to foreign cities on the taxpayer’s money.

This weekend Mayor Cantrell is scheduled to be a delegate representing the U.S. at the World Cities Summit in Singapore. This will be her third recent trip overseas to meet with “sister city” leaders in foreign countries. Her recent travels took her to France and Switzerland.

Some New Orleans city council members oppose Cantrell’s jet-setting travels and proposed a city ordinance to limit such travel as the city continues to struggle with a shrinking New Orleans Police Department and rising violent crime.