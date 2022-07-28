alerts.weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Floyd, Knott by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Floyd; Knott FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 1130 AM EDT this morning for a portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, Floyd and Knott. The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Advisory issued for Floyd by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 10:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Floyd FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1030 AM EDT this morning for a portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, Floyd, Magoffin and Pike. The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Warning issued for Magoffin, Martin, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 12:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Magoffin; Martin; Pike FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 130 PM EDT this afternoon for portions of northeast Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In southeast Kentucky, Floyd, Magoffin and Pike. The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Watch issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 12:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and West Virginia, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In southeast Ohio, Lawrence OH. In southwest Virginia, Buchanan and Dickenson. In West Virginia, Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Raleigh, Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Raleigh, Southeast Randolph, Southeast Webster, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, Wood and Wyoming. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms moving through the area today and tonight may cause flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Bath, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 09:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bath; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Rowan; Wolfe * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Jackson, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe. * WHEN...From 9 PM EDT this evening through 9 AM EDT Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms containing rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, at times, may result in flash flooding. Areas that see repeated incidents of showers and thunderstorms will be most susceptible to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood The Flood Watch will expire for portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Jackson, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe. The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch will expire at Noon EDT today.
