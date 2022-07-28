ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pulaski, Saline by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-29 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-29 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 135 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of DeGray Lake State Park, or 10 miles west of Arkadelphia, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arkadelphia... Caddo Valley Halfway... DeGray Lake State Park Friendship... Bismarck Alpine... Joan Hollywood... Lower Lake Recreation Area De Roche This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 69 and 84. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

M2.2 earthquake reported overnight

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake Wednesday night in White County. The magnitude 2.2 quake occurred at 10:17 p.m. on July 27. It was centered 11 kilometers (7.2 miles) north-northwest of Bald Knob and had a depth of 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles). No...
WHITE COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Information meeting about Arkadelphia bypass will be Tuesday

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will conduct an in-person public involvement meeting from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Henderson State University’s Garrison Center Grand Ballroom, 1045 McKnight Drive. The meeting is for proposed plans to extend the Arkadelphia Bypass’ eastern terminus on North 10th Street (Highway 67) from Pine...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
THV11

New street department app in the works in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A new way of reporting issues happening in Pine Bluff will be coming soon, thanks to the city's street department. The street department has proposed a program that will make sending and responding to work orders easier for both residents and workers. The program is...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KATV

Little Rock Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision

(Little Rock, KATV) — According to authorities police responded to reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, at 12:14 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived at the 9800 block of I-30 Frontage Road to an unresponsive black male, who was later identified as 20-year-old Traveion Lowery. Lowery was transported to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Firefighters work to put out 80-acre fire in Garland County

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — 70 West Fire Protection District responded to a brush fire that spread to approximately 80-acre of woods off of Nubbin Ridge Raod in Garland County. Firefighters are working alongside the Arkansas Forestry Division to put out the blaze. At this time, no residential homes or...
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
getnews.info

Little Rock Asphalt Paving Group Highlights the Benefits of Hiring Reliable Asphalt Paving Contractors

Little Rock Asphalt Paving Group is a top-rated asphalt paving company. In a recent update, the agency shared the benefits of hiring reliable asphalt paving contractors. North Little Rock, AR – July 30, 2022 – In a website post, Little Rock Asphalt Paving Group has highlighted the importance of hiring a reliable asphalt paving company Little Rock.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

County sheriff’s office investigating child death

An investigation is reportedly underway by the Arkansas County Sheriff’s office following the death of a three-year-old boy in southern Arkansas County. Few details have been released about the circumstances around the death with statements attributed to investigators saying only that the boy was found unresponsive Wednesday afternoon outside of a home near DeWitt.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

State Police investigating Stuttgart teen homicide

The Arkansas State Police have been asked to investigate the death of a 15-year-old male in Stuttgart. According to state police, the 15-year-old male was found dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant lot at 508 South Henderson Street. The Stuttgart Police Department asked state law...

