Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Hot Spring by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-29 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-29 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 135 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of DeGray Lake State Park, or 10 miles west of Arkadelphia, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arkadelphia... Caddo Valley Halfway... DeGray Lake State Park Friendship... Bismarck Alpine... Joan Hollywood... Lower Lake Recreation Area De Roche This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 69 and 84. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Tree falls and damages roof a Little Rock home
A Little Rock family is temporarily displaced after a tree fell on their home Sunday evening.
Over 23,000 acres of Arkansas forest land burned so far in 2022
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture reported Friday that over 23,000 acres of state forests have burned so far this year.
M2.2 earthquake reported overnight
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake Wednesday night in White County. The magnitude 2.2 quake occurred at 10:17 p.m. on July 27. It was centered 11 kilometers (7.2 miles) north-northwest of Bald Knob and had a depth of 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles). No...
Information meeting about Arkadelphia bypass will be Tuesday
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will conduct an in-person public involvement meeting from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Henderson State University’s Garrison Center Grand Ballroom, 1045 McKnight Drive. The meeting is for proposed plans to extend the Arkadelphia Bypass’ eastern terminus on North 10th Street (Highway 67) from Pine...
New street department app in the works in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A new way of reporting issues happening in Pine Bluff will be coming soon, thanks to the city's street department. The street department has proposed a program that will make sending and responding to work orders easier for both residents and workers. The program is...
Little Rock Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision
(Little Rock, KATV) — According to authorities police responded to reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, at 12:14 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived at the 9800 block of I-30 Frontage Road to an unresponsive black male, who was later identified as 20-year-old Traveion Lowery. Lowery was transported to...
Pine Bluff fire death found to be homicide
A Pine Bluff police investigation is underway after a Tuesday fire death is ruled a homicide.
Little Rock police: Man found dead after shooting in southwest part of the city
Little Rock police said one person was found dead Monday morning in the southwest part of the city.
One dead in Garland County highway crash
Death after a two-car collision in Hot Springs
Firefighters work to put out 80-acre fire in Garland County
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — 70 West Fire Protection District responded to a brush fire that spread to approximately 80-acre of woods off of Nubbin Ridge Raod in Garland County. Firefighters are working alongside the Arkansas Forestry Division to put out the blaze. At this time, no residential homes or...
‘Take the Waters’ and Soak up the History in Hot Springs Arkansas
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. It’s perfectly legal to be naked in Arkansas’ Hot Springs National Park. Yes, you read that right – the caveat being as long as you’re in the Buckstaff Bathhouse.
Abandoned dog left under overpass in Little Rock overnight, finally picked up by animal control
An abandoned dog spent the night chained up under an overpass in West Little Rock before finally being rescued by animal control late Friday morning.
Benton cycle shop to renovate concessions building at Tyndall Park
BENTON, Ark. — The family behind Holy Roller Bike Shop in downtown Benton is turning an old concession stand behind Tyndall Park into a fresh snack bar and sports gear rental shop. Scott Elliott, the owner of Holy Roller, discovered his first taste of freedom when he learned how...
Stuttgart teen found dead inside vehicle, homicide investigation underway
STUTTGART, Ark. — Officers with the Stuttgart Police Department found 15-year-old Kyler Stigger dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant lot at 508 S. Henderson Street. Special agents with the Arkansas State Police have been dispatched to investigate the apparent homicide that claimed the life...
Rison man killed after train hits vehicle
A man is dead after a collision involving a train in Rison.
'Don't wanna be outside:' Spring Valley apartment residents address sewer-like smell
A Little Rock apartment complex is experiencing a sewage line issue that's causing some residents to believe it's becoming a health hazard. The corporate office for Spring Valley apartments said they thought the sewer like smell issue was resolved a few weeks ago, but the problem become bigger than expected.
Little Rock Asphalt Paving Group Highlights the Benefits of Hiring Reliable Asphalt Paving Contractors
Little Rock Asphalt Paving Group is a top-rated asphalt paving company. In a recent update, the agency shared the benefits of hiring reliable asphalt paving contractors. North Little Rock, AR – July 30, 2022 – In a website post, Little Rock Asphalt Paving Group has highlighted the importance of hiring a reliable asphalt paving company Little Rock.
County sheriff’s office investigating child death
An investigation is reportedly underway by the Arkansas County Sheriff’s office following the death of a three-year-old boy in southern Arkansas County. Few details have been released about the circumstances around the death with statements attributed to investigators saying only that the boy was found unresponsive Wednesday afternoon outside of a home near DeWitt.
State Police investigating Stuttgart teen homicide
The Arkansas State Police have been asked to investigate the death of a 15-year-old male in Stuttgart. According to state police, the 15-year-old male was found dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant lot at 508 South Henderson Street. The Stuttgart Police Department asked state law...
