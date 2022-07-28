ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Community Service Lands O’Connell on Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

purduesports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
purduesports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
readthereporter.com

Welcome to Beaver Stadium

The ribbon is cut, the gates are open & events began Friday. In less than three weeks, the first Noblesville football game of the season will be played at the brand-new Beaver Stadium. And Miller fans will be very impressed when they get a chance to see it. Noblesville Schools...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
foodmanufacturing.com

Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility

LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
LEBANON, IN
Ultimate Unexplained

‘Willows Weep’ Home in Western Indiana Called Most Evil House in America

It's said to be "the most evil house in America" and it's located in the Hoosier state. Located in Cayuga, Indiana sits a house that has a horrifying past. The house was featured on the History Channel's show The UnXplained in 2019 where they dubbed this house the "most haunted in America." So why is it called the most haunted house in America? First of all look at it, it looks like an upside-down cross, which is pretty creepy, and definitely not a floor plan you see super often.
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Carmel Indiana

Italian food is some of the best in the world, and we all love it here in America! Finding new cuisine to experience is always a challenge when traveling, but when it comes down to Italian restaurants in Carmel, Indiana, just know you’ll be getting the best. Italian food...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
WTHR

24-year-old Elwood officer killed; suspect charged with murder

HAMILTON COUNTY, Indiana — State Police is investigating following the deadly overnight shooting of an Elwood police officer. The Elwood police officer was shot during a traffic stop and died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital. Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, of Fishers, graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April. He had served the community for 11 months and served in the Army for five years prior to becoming an officer.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Wuerffel Trophy#Honors College#College Football#American Football#Boilermaker#The University Of Florida#Tippy Stars Baseball#Girls Club
WEHT/WTVW

Frankfort woman killed after motorcycle hits deer

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to avoid a […]
FRANKFORT, IN
WLFI.com

One dead in motorcycle crash with deer

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash involving a deer just west of Mulberry. At 5:17 p.m. Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on the intersection of Mulberry Jefferson Road and 600 West. A motorcycle driver, Gerald Palmer,...
FRANKFORT, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
South Africa
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thousands without power; severe storms possible late Monday

It was quite a stormy morning with an impressive storm complex racing across central Indiana in just a few hours at speeds of 50+ mph. In its wake, thousands remained without power at lunchtime due to many areas of snapped trees and powerlines, with the highest concentration of outages in Marion County. AES outages peaked at over 10,000 but that number was reduced by almost half just before noon.
MARION COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Suspect in active shooter incident in Cass County faces 14 charges

A Cass County man made his first court appearance and is facing 14 charges after what police say was an active shooter situation. 47-year-old Randy Kirk faces charges of assault with intent to murder and assault with intent to do great bodily harm. This incident happened Tuesday morning when police...
CASS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy