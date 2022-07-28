Community Service Lands O’Connell on Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

purduesports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
readthereporter.com
Welcome to Beaver Stadium
The ribbon is cut, the gates are open & events began Friday. In less than three weeks, the first Noblesville football game of the season will be played at the brand-new Beaver Stadium. And Miller fans will be very impressed when they get a chance to see it. Noblesville Schools...
foodmanufacturing.com
Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility
LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
‘Willows Weep’ Home in Western Indiana Called Most Evil House in America
It's said to be "the most evil house in America" and it's located in the Hoosier state. Located in Cayuga, Indiana sits a house that has a horrifying past. The house was featured on the History Channel's show The UnXplained in 2019 where they dubbed this house the "most haunted in America." So why is it called the most haunted house in America? First of all look at it, it looks like an upside-down cross, which is pretty creepy, and definitely not a floor plan you see super often.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Carmel Indiana
Italian food is some of the best in the world, and we all love it here in America! Finding new cuisine to experience is always a challenge when traveling, but when it comes down to Italian restaurants in Carmel, Indiana, just know you’ll be getting the best. Italian food...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHR
24-year-old Elwood officer killed; suspect charged with murder
HAMILTON COUNTY, Indiana — State Police is investigating following the deadly overnight shooting of an Elwood police officer. The Elwood police officer was shot during a traffic stop and died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital. Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, of Fishers, graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April. He had served the community for 11 months and served in the Army for five years prior to becoming an officer.
Fishers kindergarten teacher dies more than 2 weeks after crash in Lawrence
FISHERS, Ind. – A Fishers kindergarten teacher has died more than two weeks after being involved in a crash in Lawrence that also killed her husband. Ashley Lansdell, 51, worked at Fall Creek Elementary School. According to the Lawrence Police Department, the crash happened around 12:50 p.m. on July 11 near 56th Street and Grant […]
Current Publishing
3-story mixed-use development anchored by 1933 Lounge proposed east of Carmel’s Indiana Design Center
The Carmel Redevelopment Commission on Aug. 1 will ask the Carmel City Council for approval to spend up to $3 million to purchase land east of the Indiana Design Center for a three-story mixed-use building with a lounge and restaurant and office space and 12 adjacent townhomes. The redevelopment at...
Inside Indiana Business
Three Hoosier cities among best places to live
Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elwood, Indiana officer shot and killed during traffic stop
A police officer in Elwood, Indiana was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning.
Frankfort woman killed after motorcycle hits deer
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to avoid a […]
WLFI.com
One dead in motorcycle crash with deer
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash involving a deer just west of Mulberry. At 5:17 p.m. Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on the intersection of Mulberry Jefferson Road and 600 West. A motorcycle driver, Gerald Palmer,...
What we know about suspect in Elwood officer’s deadly shooting, including his conviction for firing at Indianapolis PD
With formal charges expected to be filed Monday in Madison County, more details have emerged about the suspect in the deadly shooting of an Elwood police officer. Police arrested 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II of Anderson in connection to the fatal shooting that took the life of 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrtv.com
Suspect in Elwood police officer's death has several prior criminal convictions, records show
INDIANA — WRTV Investigates has learned the suspect preliminarily charged with murder in the shooting death of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz has several previous criminal convictions. Carl Roy Webb Boards II's criminal record stretches back to 1998, when he was convicted of battery in Grant County. WRTV Investigates...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thousands without power; severe storms possible late Monday
It was quite a stormy morning with an impressive storm complex racing across central Indiana in just a few hours at speeds of 50+ mph. In its wake, thousands remained without power at lunchtime due to many areas of snapped trees and powerlines, with the highest concentration of outages in Marion County. AES outages peaked at over 10,000 but that number was reduced by almost half just before noon.
WTHR
13 Investigates: The Delphi Murders
The murders of Abby Williams and Libby German back in 2017 stunned the small town of Delphi. 13 Investigates shows you where the investigation stands now.
22 WSBT
Suspect in active shooter incident in Cass County faces 14 charges
A Cass County man made his first court appearance and is facing 14 charges after what police say was an active shooter situation. 47-year-old Randy Kirk faces charges of assault with intent to murder and assault with intent to do great bodily harm. This incident happened Tuesday morning when police...
Comments / 0