Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-01 12:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-01 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lower St. Bernard A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern St. Bernard Parish through 130 PM CDT At 1255 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles northeast of Shell Beach, or 20 miles south of Waveland, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern St. Bernard Parish. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO