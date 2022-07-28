Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (7/27/22–7/28/22)

oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (7/29/22–8/1/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters respond after smoke reported at Sunrise Pet Lodge
CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters with the Casper Fire-EMS Department responded to the Sunrise Pet Lodge, 4700 S. Valley Road, after a report of smoke around 11 a.m. Monday morning. Employees began to evacuate the building after seeing smoke, Casper Fire-EMS Battalion Chief Justin Leinonen told Oil City News. The...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (7/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
Officer testifies to victim’s injuries, attacker’s roles in Lake McKenzie assault
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper police detective testifying at the preliminary hearing of Isaiah Williams in Natrona County Circuit Court Thursday revealed details about the injuries the victim sustained in the attack that Williams and three others are charged with plotting. CPD Detective Chris Miller said that the other...
Four Casper police officers graduate from Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, four officers with the Casper Police Department graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy. Officers Jocelyn Padilla, William Maples, Carson Lee and Shad Foster will move on to the next stage in their careers after graduating, the Casper Police Department said. Residents can expect to see the four officers out in the community along with their field training officers.
No injuries at fire on Meadowlark Drive, says Casper Fire-EMS
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS responded to a structure fire on the 3000 block of Meadowlark Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday, the entity stated in a press release sent that evening. “Occupants were home at the time of the fire and had evacuated prior to firefighters’ arrival,” the release...
Casper police say Cheyenne man drove to scene of auto burglary in stolen vehicle, briefly fled
CASPER, Wyo. — A 32-year-old man faces two felony charges after Casper police say they found him at the scene of an auto burglary with a stolen vehicle and apprehended him after a brief foot chase. Police say Cheyenne resident Paul Farley drove to the U-Haul on Bryan Stock...
Natrona County arraignments and pleadings (7/28/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
Two deaths over the weekend under investigation; One suspected drowning, one from ATV Crash
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office are investigating two tragic deaths that occurred over the weekend according to Undersheriff Mike Hutchison. In a news release, it was reported that on Friday afternoon, (7-22) at around 6 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911...
Dear City of Casper: Thank You for Fixing ‘Outer Drive’
I know it is your job to keep our streets and roads up to par, but lately it seems like you've been reading my mind. Which is to say, you awesome folks have been fixing things before I've even had a chance to complain about them and I am indeed grateful for your hard work.
Candidate Questionnaire: Kimberly Zahara for Bar Nunn Town Council
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to each candidate for the Bar Nunn Town Council who has filed to run in the primary election in August. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
Walmart gives $7,500 to Casper-area governments, $1000 to I-Reach 2 as part of remodel celebration
CASPER, Wyo. — Walmart celebrated a remodel of its east Casper Supercenter on Friday and provided $7,500 in grants to local government agencies. Walmart gave $2,000 to the City of Mills, $2,000 to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, $2,500 to the Town of Evansville and $1,000 to the City of Casper, according to a Monday press release. Walmart also gave $1,000 to I-Reach 2, a Casper-based organization that works to support adults with developmental disabilities and brain injuries.
Two men sentenced for possession with intent to distribute in Casper meth ring case
CASPER, Wyo. — Two men have been sentenced to prison for crimes related to an investigation into methamphetamine distribution in Casper, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Wyoming said in a press release Tuesday. Richard Calvert Brown, 37, of Casper and Jonathan Frank Krantz, 51, of...
Captain Patrick McJunkin retiring after 25 years of service with Casper Fire-EMS Department
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS Department Captain Patrick McJunkin is retiring after 25 years of service, the department said on Friday. A retirement party to thank McJunkin for his service to Casper will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Fire Station 3, 2140 E. 12th St.
Casper to kick off August hot with high near 98 degrees; heavy rain possible Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — August is expected to start out hot in western and central Wyoming with mostly sunny conditions expected on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect in portions of Johnson County on Monday afternoon and evening. Some...
VIDEO: Here’s How A Hot Air Balloon is Broken Down After It Lands
This week has been full of hot air, thanks to the Casper Balloon Roundup. The roundup's first year occurred in 2005 and it's been a fixture of a Casper summer ever since (minus a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19). This year, it came back with a vengeance, as balloons from...
Obituaries: Clamp, Harris, Platt, Wilson, Wolford
On July 26, 2022, the Clamp family lost our Dad, our Popper, our Hero when he left us to join Mom. Dad spent his last days surrounded and cared for by his kids and grandkids in their brick house in Mills where he raised his children and enjoyed his grandchildren.
Giddy on up to the Natrona County 4-H FFA horse show Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County’s 4-H participants will put their best foot (and hoof) forward at the annual horse show Saturday, July 30, at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena. Classes will begin at 8 a.m., starting with the showmanship class. “It’s an opportunity to basically show off...
Chuck Gray Condemns Wyoming’s Abortion Reversal, Crossover Voting at ‘Politics in the Park’
Campaign signs lined Washington Park on Wednesday evening, as politicians and constituents alike gathered for another rendition of 'Politics in the Park,' hosted by the Natrona County Republican Women. It was a busy evening for various candidates. Chuck Gray and Tara Nethercott were on hand to speak about why they...
PHOTOS: Central Wyoming Kennel Club Dog Show
The Central Wyoming Kennel Club Dog Show is happening now! It will continue tomorrow and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Casper Fairgrounds.
