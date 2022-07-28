7 changes to know about as Bibb Schools students return to class

www.13wmaz.com
Related
'Game on!': Monroe County heads back to school
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — This week, we are keeping you up to speed with all things back-to-school. Monroe County is one of the highest ranked school systems in the state, and they have a fun way to set the tone for a successful school year. At TG Scott Elementary,...
'A new opportunity for us and the children': Bibb Superintendent speaks at backpack blessing event
MACON, Ga. — Today, parents and students in Bibb County met their new superintendent before the start of the school year this week at a backpack blessing event. Dan Sims takes over the helm after former superintendent Curtis Jones retired after 7 years. Sims shared a few words of...
41nbc.com
Bibb County School District holds back to school giveaway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District held a back to school bash at Westside High School Friday. The drive-thru event gave parents a chance to get the newly required clear or mesh back packs, school supplies, school uniforms and health supplies. Curlandra Lightfoot-Smith, the district’s PBIS...
Peach County Board of Education headquarters now at old high school
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — As the Peach County School District gets ready for the new school year, they're making some changes. Last year, Peach County High School moved from 900 Campus Drive to 3665 Peach Parkway. Superintendent Dr. Lionel Brown says after finishing the high school, they needed a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bibb School District hosts Safety Summit before students head back to school
MACON, Ga. — Six days before their students head back to school, Bibb County School leaders and emergency response teams held a safety summit. Thursday, administration and members from emergency response agencies met at the Professional Learning Center to talk about safety protocols. One of the key topics was...
Miss Georgia welcomed home in Warner Robins after pageant
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the city of Warner Robins, July 31 will be called "Kelsey Hollis Day" from now on. In a statement welcoming back the Miss Georgia winner, mayor Larhonda Patrick proclaimed the day dedicated to her. "Now therefore, I Larhonda Patrick, mayor of Warner Robins, Georgia,...
Gov. Kemp says teachers could receive money for supplies for upcoming school year
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp visited teachers at Ola High School in Henry County to kick off the new school year and announce a statewide back-to-school supply supplement. On Friday, the governor visited the school to share his well wishes as teachers...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia boy makes lemonade stand to help pay for medical bills
LOCUST GROVE, Ga, - There's only so much you can do when life gives you lemons. Eleven-year-old Teddy Counihan of Locust Grove, Georgia has had his fair share. Last October, his mother died. This year, the day after Mother's Day, he was hit by a car while riding his bike around the neighborhood.
Governor Kemp announces grants for Georgia teachers
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp announced additional funding for teachers across the state Friday. The state will give all full-time teachers $125 to buy classroom supplies. The money is part of Georgia's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. Previously, the money had been used to help students with...
'It's the opportunity of a lifetime': Two new principals are ready to lead in Wilkinson County
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — Wilkinson County Primary and Elementary schools are starting school fresh under new leadership. The former primary and elementary school principals retired last year. Now they're welcoming two new principals who, as it turns out, go way back. They were both in the band together back...
'I want to make sure she's safe': Houston County mom hopeful as district installs panic alarms in schools
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Something is coming to your child's school if you live in the Houston County School District. The school district installed panic alarms in all the schools. It's been in the works for over a year with three schools being used as pilots last year. It cost around $1.7 million to install the alarms in all the schools. Walter Stephens, the district's executive director of operations, calls it a game changer for safety.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgxa.tv
Back To School: When do your kids get back on the bus?
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Are you looking forward to seeing your way-too-fast growing young ones take the next step in their academic journey but aren't quite sure when that next step takes place? Don't worry, friends! WGXA has got you covered. We will also have Back-To-School coverage for you next...
Northside Middle School gets students ready for school year with free haircuts
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — We're just days away from the start of school for Houston County students. As they grab their backpacks and prepare to hit the hallways, Northside Middle is hoping to help parents check one more thing off the list-- haircuts. Northside Middle School's Assistant Principal William...
Eastman artist hopes to bring healing to families affected by school shooting in Uvalde, Texas
EASTMAN, Ga. — Sometimes, tragedy has a way of tearing folks apart. After a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School killed 21 students, an Eastman man, his team, and his community are hoping art will bring them back together. 1,200 miles away from Uvalde, Texas, Sean Peacock read headlines...
valdostatoday.com
New details into the death of a Sparta woman
SPARTA – The GBI released new details into the death of Brianna Grier who fell out of a Hancock County patrol car. As the death investigation of Brianna Grier continues, the GBI is releasing new details based on recent findings. Agents have concluded that the rear passenger side door of the patrol car, near where Grier was sitting, was never closed. Agents conducted numerous interviews, reviewed multiple body camera videos, and conducted exhaustive mechanical tests on the patrol car. Automotive experts and the Georgia State Patrol also assisted with tests to determine if there were possible mechanical malfunctions. In conjunction with these investigative acts, GBI agents concluded that Grier was placed in the backseat of the patrol car, handcuffed in the front of her body with no seatbelt.
flipboard.com
Macon-Bibb Transit Authority unveils second part of downtown mural
The Macon-Bibb Transit Authority officially unveiled the addition to its colorful downtown mural Friday. MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb …
Peach County gearing up for first day back to school
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Teachers, faculty, staff, students, and parents are all gearing up for the first day of school. 'Learning today-- leading tomorrow' is Peach County Schools vision for the their school district. On Monday, they held their opening session to get the faculty and staff motivated to...
41nbc.com
Warner Robins teen shot by cousin
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A 15-year-old boy from warner robins is undergoing surgery after being shot in the chest. The Warner robins Police Department says the shooting happened on Laura Avenue, and that a stolen firearm from Bibb county is involved. A 16-year-old boy, who is allegedly the cousin...
41nbc.com
Dairy Queens of Middle Georgia Celebrate “Miracle Treat Day”
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dairy Queen locations across Middle Georgia took part in the 13th annual “Miracle Treat Day” on Thursday. If you buy a blizzard at a participating Dairy Queen, one dollar is donated to the Children’s Miracle Network. The Beverly Knight Olsen Children’s hospital...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0