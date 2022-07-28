Metro Police ask for help identifying suspect in violent assault of Mapco employee

fox17.com
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Nashville Back to School EventsHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
2022 NFL Draft Review: Tennessee TitansAdrian HolmanNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi Suydam
Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road in Antioch
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on Bell Road in Antioch. The shooting was reported around 2:35 a.m. Monday. Metro Communications says that one person has been transported from the scene, the cause of their injuries isn't known. Details regarding a suspect...
43-year-old man charged with stalking teen
According to arrest documents, the man had been contacting the teen without her consent, expressing his desire for a romantic relationship with the victim.
Woman wanted in deadly stabbing of man at Nashville hotel captured
(UPDATE) -- Metro Nashville police found Christina Walker Saturday night at her apartment nearby and arrested her without incident. ------------------------------ NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A deadly stabbing occurred at an extended-stay hotel near Nashville International Airport. A 44-year-old man died inside a room after being found stabbed to death on the...
Murfreesboro woman killed in two-car crash, other driver arrested
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Police suspect alcohol or speed may have played a part in a woman's death in Murfreesboro. Brittany Cole, 30, of Murfreesboro, was making a left hand turn out of the Mapco on Memorial Boulevard at Clark Blvd. at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the investigation by Murfreesboro police, when a car driven by 33-year-old Robert Ryder, also of Murfreesboro, collided with her car.
Two fugitives arrested for drive-by Nashville shooting which left one victim injured
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two fugitives from Sumner County were arrested for a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left one man injured. Metro Police said both fugitives, 24-year-old Jordan David of Murfreesboro and 21-year-old Steven O'Neal of Gallatin, had guns and an assortment of drugs in the Kia Forte sedan they were driving at the time of the shooting.
Metro Police Chief surprises, commends Nashville bouncer who stopped man with gun
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A downtown bouncer who police say stopped a gunman before he could open fire is getting a big pat on the back Friday. Metro Police Chief John Drake presented Michael Kuhn with an award outside the downtown bar where the security guard works. It was all a surprise.
Driver injured after truck hauling construction debris overturns on Lebanon Pike
One person was transported to a hospital early Monday morning after a truck hauling construction debris overturned on Lebanon Pike.
THP investigates fatal Hickman County crash
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday morning, one person was killed in a crash in Hickman County. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said one person was killed on Bruce McCaleb Rd in a two-vehicle head-on crash. The roadway remains closed as officials continue their investigation. No information regarding the identities of...
A homeless person chases another man into a downtown Nashville business with a rock
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Security video from a downtown Nashville ice cream shop shows a homeless man being chased by another homeless man with a rock, according to the business owner. This incident happened last Saturday just before 6 p.m. at Mattheessen's ice cream shop on 2nd Ave. The...
Driver nearly runs over Berry Hill police officer during traffic stop
After pulling over a recalcitrant driver with outstanding warrants, Berry Hill and Metro police officers exercised tremendous restraint with an uncooperative motorist who ultimately backed into a squad car and almost hit a Berry Hill officer.
18-year-old charged with 2019 murder charged as adult for carjacking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old charged with murder in 2019 is now in the adult system after being arrested Thursday for carjacking. Metro Police said they believe that 18-year-old Brian Thompson allegedly conspired with 17-year-old Danny Clark in the armed carjacking of a 2014 model Chevrolet Camaro at 2 a.m. near Brick Church Pike and Westchester intersection Drive.
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29
This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S REPORT: THERE’S NOTHING FUNNY ABOUT WHIPPING THAT ABOUT “No matter how serious, difficult or boring your job may be, always have a friend to be goofy with”-Breedlove The job we saddled up to do, for the most part, […] The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Joe Casey, retired Metro Nashville police chief, dies at 96
Joe Casey, a retired Metro Nashville police chief and President of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, died early Saturday morning.
A domestic dispute left one dead in Nashville overnight, police said
Police arrested and charged a Nashville man who allegedly killed his wife overnight in their home on Boyd Drive.
Police search for 15-year-old runaway
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department asked the public to help locate a runaway teen Thursday. CPD said they are looking for 15-year-old Sydney Bankston, who was last seen on July 27th around 1:45 a.m. at her residence on Barrywood Circle. Sydney was wearing a pink top and...
Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a death inside of a home in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police at the scene, the call came in around 3:30 a.m. from a man who said there had been a scuffle inside a house on Boyd Drive. The man told dispatch that his wife was injured and needed assistance.
1 Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
1 person has been reported dead after a single motor vehicle accident in South Nashville on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place on Culbertson Road, near Nolensville Pike.
