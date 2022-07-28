Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report-July 28, 2022

www.onthewater.com
The 5 Deadliest Tornados In New York State History
Last week the second tornado of 2022 touched down in New York State. The tornado, which touched down near Java, New York was confirmed as an F2 tornado that lasted around 15 minutes and grew to be around 500 yards. Some barns were damaged and some buildings were blown down...
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
New Hunters Must Take A Class In New York
Hunting is something many people in New York state enjoy. Very often it is part of a family tradition. Hunting spots and group trips can often be part of a family tradition handed down from generation to generation. Some families in New York still either own or rent the same hunting cabin year after year.
erienewsnow.com
New York State Issues Drought Watch For The Southern Tier
ALBANY – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a Drought Watch for the Southern Tier of Western New York. Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday issued the directive to NYSDEC after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal agencies. The issuance was based on the lack of rain his year, noting that recent rainfall hasn’t been enough to completely eliminate the dry conditions. Residents are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible, especially those who depend on private groundwater wells.
15 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For August 2022
Summer is in full swing all across New York State. As we enter August, as a community of New Yorkers, let's all work together to make sure our homes and communities are a safe place to end summer on a positive note. The way we keep it safe, we watch...
New York State Bill Could Put End To Native American High School Mascots
For the last couple of years, there has been pressure put on professional sport teams to change their mascot names away from any Native American name. For example: Washington Redskins to Washington Commandos and Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians. Many Universities and High Schools have followed suit and also changing...
New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down New Cannabis Lounge
The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Upstate NY Town’s Name Is One Of The Most Awkward In the WORLD
We have so many weird and dirty-sounding town names here in the state of New York, but there is one that rises above the rest that is one of the 30 most awkward in the WORLD. Now before we get to the New York town that made Travel A Lot's list of the "30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities In the World," let's check out some other gems that also received this honor.
New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package
Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
Tornado Touches Down In Western New York
It's been a humid and rather uneventful summer in terms of the weather for Western New York and New York State as a whole. That has changed in the last 7-10 days, as rain and thunderstorms have swept through the region. Another round of strong thunderstorms raced through Western New...
Hudson Valley Man Caught Smuggling Aliens Into New York State
A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after he confessed to smuggling aliens into New York State. A Newburgh, New York man was sentenced in Plattsburgh, New York for alien smuggling. Newburgh Man Sentenced to 48 Months for Alien Smuggling in Plattsburgh, New York. United States Attorney Carla B....
What Is New York State’s Most Popular Pizza Chain?
Despite being the world's capital for pizza, New York residents from all over the state still enjoy a chain pizza every now and then. What is New York's most popular pizza chain?. Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love and enjoy. No matter where you live...
Burn Bans Are Back! Here’s What You Need to Know
Each year in March, New York State puts burn bans in place to protect areas like the Hudson Valley from wildfires and air pollution. Generally, they end on May 14th, but high temperatures and dry conditions are leading some towns to re-instate the bans. Burn Bans in New York State.
Dome, sweet dome: Couple uproots New England life to move to Upstate NY, goes viral on TikTok
That’s the conversation one couple from New England has repeatedly been having after taking a leap of faith in moving to the countryside of Upstate New York to live in a geodesic shaped home. Melody Martin, who works remotely for a Boston career management firm, and her husband Alik,...
Smoking marijuana allowed at 6 designated outdoor areas during NYS fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHEC) - Smoking marijuana will be allowed again at this summer's Great New York State Fair. However, you can only light up at six designated outdoor smoking areas around the perimeter of the fairgrounds. It's banned in all buildings and most other areas. Since New York legalized adult...
New York State Canal Corporation and Erie Canal Museum to offer free lock & powerhouse tours
The New York State Canal Corporation and the Erie Canal Museum will be offering additional free guided tours of the canal’s lock and powerhouses. There will be tours of Champlain Canal Lock C-5 in Schuylerville at 121 U.S. 4N on Saturday, August 6 at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm. The...
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
