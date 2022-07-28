Tuesday Night’s FREE In Shelby

k96fm.com
A GRIZZLY Time In Dupuyer
Our infamous "Grizzly Day" is officially set for THIS Saturday, the 6th, down in Dupuyer. The "Grizzly FUN" starts bright & squirrely at 7:30, Saturday morning with the Fireman's Breakfast. The parade's on at 11, with line up at 10:30. One of the Big Sky summer favorites, the Dupuyer Duck Races," will run from 3, to 6. It's a family friendly event for sure with activities & fun stuff for the whole family along with lunch & dinner specials too. Don't worry about a thing...vendors will be on site with some cool specialty items up for sale.
EMT Classes Set For CB
An EMT course will begin this Saturday, the 6th, over at the Logan Health EMS Building in Cut Bank. The classes will run every OTHER weekend spread out over 16 weeks on Saturdays, & Sundays, from 8, to 4. Don't worry about a thing, the class WILL be available online if you cannot attend in person. NOW is a good time to reserve your spot by calling Darin L. Wynn at 450 8905, & working toward keeping others alive...
Kenny’s Benefit’s TODAY In Valier!
Kenny Peterson of Valier, has been diagnosed with liver cancer. With travel back & forth out to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, a benefit has been scheduled for this afternoon (Saturday) & evening) at the Pavilion in Valier. A cornhole tourney begins at 3, & there'll be a free-will dinner with Rod's roast beef sandwiches & salad at 6 this evening with a silent auction & pie auction too. An account is set up at Wells Fargo for monetary donations. We're all pulling for you, Kenny...
GOOD Combo- Lasagna+ Music In Shelby
LASAGNA(!) It'll be "on the platter" tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon over at the Shelby Market & Music at Shelby City Park from 4 to 6. It's a FUN-Fundraiser Dinner for the SHS Business Professionals of America Club. Please pass the lasagna, & crank up the tunes!
Kenny Peterson’s Benefit 2 Weeks Away
Kenny Peterson in Valier, has recently been diagnosed with liver cancer. With all the traveling back & forth to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, funds are being raised to help with Kenny's expenses. The benefit for Kenny's coming up 2 weeks from today (Saturday), last Saturday of the month, at the Pavilion in Valier. "Some" of the FUN activities will include a corn hole tournament, a pie auction along with a LIVE auction after the free-will dinner with Rod's roast beef sandwiches. If you have an item you'd like to donate, please contact Celeste at 799 7254, or Rachel at 788 1496. You can also drop the items off at De Voe's in Valier, until the 28th of this month. There's also be a special account setup at Wells Fargo for monetary donation. There'll be updates regarding the benefit & silent auction pictures on the Benefit for Kenny Peterson & family FB page. I'll also be keeping you posted on my Puff Man Blog...
Sober Life Hi-Life’s Painting The Town
Actually, just "some" of Shelby. They're volunteering to finish painting the curb stops for our City of Shelby. Here's the plan: you'll meet at the Shelby Post Office Saturday morning at 10, & it'll all be cool from there. This volunteer project is GREAT support for our city. For further information, please call Mary at 564 0294.
Pork On FIRE In Valier
The Moose Lodges will be hosting a Valier youth fundraiser this Saturday afternoon with a big pig roast. The pork will be on the platters from 3, until 5, at the Valier Elementary parking lot. The roast is $20, with ALL proceeds going to help with the Missoula Children's Theatre expenses along with some other worthwhile Valier projects.
Benefit For Valier’s Kenny Petterson
One of our good neighbors, Kenny Peterson, of Valier, has been diagnosed with liver cancer. Kenny & his family are traveling back & forth to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The benefit to help out with medical/traveling expenses is set for Saturday, the 30th, at the Pavilion in Valier. There's also an account set up at Wells Fargo Bank for monetary donations. I'll be blogging in the coming days ahead on all the activities planned for the Kenny's benefit. You can also get updates regarding the benefit & silent auction pictures by going to the Facebook page for Kenny Peterson & Family. In the meantime, we're all pulling for you, Kenny.
Marias Fair Funtime Coming to Shelby
It's time for the 81st annual Marias Fair, there will be non-stop action Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Check out the schedule below and for more information - go to Marias Fair - Toole Liberty Pondera and Glacier Counties - Shelby, MT. Wednesday, July 20. All Day 4-H interview judging and...
Chester “Travels” To Jerusalem
Vacation Bible School's on the way to Chester, this coming week. Jerusalem Marketplace Bible School will run this Monday, 7/11, through Friday, 7/15. "School" will be from 9:30, to noon every day at 10E Madison Avenue in Chester.
Hey Grandpa, What’s For Supper?
Don't worry about a thing, we'll find out this Wednesday, over at the Cut Bank's Farmers Market when Conrad's Pondera Players perform Hee Haw LIVE at 5:30. The market runs from 3, until 6, with a "field to hands on" activity for kids of all ages taking wheat & making it into noodles. The Cut Bank Girls Basketball team will be on hand selling brownie sundaes too. Why not stop by for dessert for dinner & enjoy the Hee Haw performance at 5:30. As to, 'what's for supper, I'd suggest some pork loin & collard greens, the best you ever seen, black eyed peas with hog jowl in them, candied yams so good-n-sweet you can't stop eating them, cornbread, buttered & good ol' southern sweet tea & a pie that just for me... HEE HAW!
Going To Court In Chester
Good luck to Liberty County's Steve Cameron. Steve's retiring from the Liberty County Courthouse, & an open house at the courthouse is set for this coming Wednesday, the 13th. Stop by & wish Steve the best between 2:30, & 4, on Wednesday afternoon. Don't worry about a thing, they'll be serving cake with coffee too...
ALL ABOARD For Conrad
This Thursday, the Pondera Players & the Conrad Historical & Transportation Museum will join together for a very special event at the museum. You're all invited to stop by on Thursday, from 5, to 7, for a guided tour with a real LIVE guide! The "guide" will REWARD you with tickets that can be used to claim prizes. Don't worry about a thing, the admission's FREE, & it's going to be family friendly FUN for all ages. Of course, donations are always welcome & appreciated.
This Saturday’s FUN Day
This Saturday's Dutton Fun Day kicks off at 8, & it's going to be great with breakfast served up from 8, to 10:30, by the Dutton Civic Club.. Their infamous biscuits & gravy, scrambled eggs, fruit, juice & coffee will keep you going strong for the kids'& main parades, car show, silent auction, kids' barrel train as well as kids'/adults' games in the park, corn hole & fireworks. Don't worry about a thing, when you start working up a hunger again, there'll be tons of food at the park like pulled pork, burgers & dogs, also some grub over at the legion too. I'm already having fun just by writing this blog on Dutton Fun Day.
Montana Ag Alert – Ascochyta Blight on Chickpea Detected in Teton County
Ascochyta Blight, a serious, fungal disease of pulse crops, has been detected on a chickpea sample from Teton county, submitted to the Schutter Diagnostic Lab at the Montana State University College of Agriculture. The MSU Extension Service has issued an AgAlert paper that discusses symptoms, disease development and management strategies for chickpeas. (The disease has not yet been found on peas and lentils).
Bats Goats Tacos In Cut Bank
WHOA! You're invited to stop by the Cut Bank Farmers Market this afternoon, Wednesday, to learn about bats & their importance as pollinators. There'll be a mama & baby goat (*see picture above*) there too for a real learning experience on milking & caring for a real goat, & info on raw milk sales here in Montana. Don't worry about a thing, the swim team will be on hand selling their Indian tacos as a fundraiser. The market's from 3, to 6, today at the Main Street Park. if this doesn't "get your goat," I don't know what will...
