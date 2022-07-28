www.norfolkneradio.com
News Channel Nebraska
Pilger's Windmill Market returns after two-year hiatus
PILGER, Neb. -- A farmer's market/vendor fair has returned from a two-year hiatus. The Windmill Market in Pilger is now open again on the last Saturday of every month for June, July, August, and September. More than 60 vendors participated in July, which is more than organizers (who are running...
waynedailynews.com
Ameritas To Close Wayne Location – Employees To Become Remote
LINCOLN – Ameritas announced Friday afternoon that it will close its location in Wayne. According to Bill Lester, President and CEO, the company will also bring together all Lincoln operations at its O Street home office campus. The home office at 5900 O St. also will be remodeled to better support associates working in a modern hybrid setting while preparing for continued growth in an evolving business environment.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested on assault charges in Nebraska, outstanding California warrant
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man was arrested in Norfolk after police discovered he was wanted on an extraditable warrant from California. On Sunday at 6:48 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of Roland Drive for an alleged assault. The caller reported that 44-year-old Thomas J. Ingram, of Norfolk, threw a cigarette lighter and a lit cigarette at her, causing a burn on her leg. She also said that he had taken her phone in an attempt to keep her from calling for assistance.
klin.com
Toxic Blue Green Algae Update From Health Department
The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County. Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in...
thebestmix1055.com
Warnings issued for toxic algae in northeast Nebraska
More warnings have been issued for harmful algae in northeast Nebraska. The state issued a health alert for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County. Willow Creek had already been previously on alert. Iron Horse...
norfolkneradio.com
kscj.com
MACY MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON
A MACY, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR ASSAULTING A POLICE OFFICER. 35-YEAR-OLD SANTANA MCCAULEY WAS SENTENCED IN FEDERAL COURT IN OMAHA TO 28 MONTHS IN FEDERAL PRISON. PROSECUTORS SAY LAST DECEMBER 2ND IN MACY, MCCAULEY FLED FROM A TRAFFIC STOP, DRIVING THROUGH A BACK YARD, ONTO A...
