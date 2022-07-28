Cook-offs coming to Carbon County Fair

bigfoot99.com
Rod Miller: Eating Green Chili With Proust At Rose’s Lariat
There was sad news from County Six the other day. Rose's Lariat has closed, because an auto parts store wants their space for parking. For the uninitiated, Rose's Lariat in Rawlins has served the best Mexican food north of the...
Rawlins officials finalizing ARPA grant details for Sage Creek pipeline project
The City of Rawlins is finalizing a $7.45 million grant for the replacement of a portion of the wood stave pipeline and spring boxes in the Sage Creek pipeline. The grant from the American Rescue Plan Act will also help underwrite repairs to the 32-mile pipeline from Sage Creek Basin to the treatment plant. Rawlins City Council was set to approve the grant application at its July 19th meeting.
Water storage tanks rebounding in Rawlins
In Rawlins, the water levels in the treated water storage tanks rebounded this week after falling below 50 percent last Friday. Despite community-wide water usage remaining around 2.1 million gallons a day, the tanks were 58 percent full on Tuesday. The flows and storage data on the city web site shows the water levels rose to as high as 73 percent over the weekend before falling again during this past week.
Rawlins Church Celebrates 140th Year This Week; One Of The Oldest Churches In Wyoming
Wyoming was still eight years from becoming the 44th state in the Union when the first cornerstone was laid at France Memorial United Presbyterian Church in Rawlins. This past Monday, that cornerstone, now 140 years old, was commemorated. Pam Thayer, director...
