Cook-offs coming to Carbon County Fair

The City of Rawlins is finalizing a $7.45 million grant for the replacement of a portion of the wood stave pipeline and spring boxes in the Sage Creek pipeline. The grant from the American Rescue Plan Act will also help underwrite repairs to the 32-mile pipeline from Sage Creek Basin to the treatment plant. Rawlins City Council was set to approve the grant application at its July 19th meeting.

RAWLINS, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO