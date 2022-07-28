ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Walk for Zero Suicide this September

By Sharon Wren
 4 days ago

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and to bring attention to the issue, the QC Zero Suicide Initiative will host a Walk for Zero Suicide on September 3 at 10 a.m. at the I-74 Eastbound Bridge walk path in Moline.

Participants can register for a 10,000-step challenge or support the cause virtually by signing up for the Sleep In for Zero Suicide. All participants can register on the event website by clicking here and will receive a walk packet including a T-shirt and pedometer.

The QC Zero Suicide Initiative officially launched in February 2022 as a response by the Quad Cities Behavioral Health Coalition to their evaluation of a 2019 survey. The goal of the event is to bring the Quad Cities community together to work towards the goal of zero suicides in the community. The QC Zero Suicide Initiative is a local project of the Quad Cities Behavioral Health Coalition. which focuses on reaching the goal of zero suicides in the Quad Cities within three years.

