Missing Geneva Co. woman found after crashing her car

Two people killed in car accident
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people have died as a result of a two-car crash in Calhoun County on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at 3:05 p.m. an SUV was heading north on State Road 73. At the same time a pickup truck was heading south on State Road 73. Troopers said […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, two people are dead after a crash in Calhoun County Sunday afternoon. Troopers say a woman from Georgia was driving north on State Road 73 when she crossed over the center line and hit another car going the opposite way. Troopers say both drivers died in the head-on collision.
Murder charges filed in Hartford death investigation
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have released a statement in regards to the investigation. On Sunday, July 31, at the request of the Hartford Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into the death of a female victim identified as Angel Nichole Stout, 25, of Graceville, Fla.
Dothan couple charged with chemical endangerment of a child
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for the endangerment of a child. On June 16, Dothan police say that both they and local DHR were involved in the discovery of a home that had narcotics accessible to children. The narcotics were found at the home of a couple in the 100 block of Pine Needle Drive, according to DPD.
UPDATE: Victim identified in Hartford homicide investigation
UPDATE: HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim has been identified in a Hartford homicide investigation. The victim is 25-year-old Angel Nicole Stout. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson confirmed that the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is investigating this case as a homicide. Stick with WDHN News as we continue to follow this story. HARTFORD, Ala. […]
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Hartford Police Chief Annie Wards says they should have more information later today on what led to the death of 25-year-old Angel Nicole Stout. She was found dead in a home near the intersection of Highway 167 North and Geneva County Road 45, near Hartford.
UPDATE: Bonifay woman charged with murder of missing Dothan couple
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a couple who went missing in Dothan in early July. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay is facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend Damien Bell.
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An arrest has been made in connection to an apparent double murder being investigated by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department. According to our sister station, WDHN, two bodies were recovered in near Bonifay off Long Round Bay Road on Friday. Authorities arrested 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman […]
A house fire in Dale County claims the life of one
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An early morning house fire in Dale County has claimed the life of one man. The fire started early this morning on the 100 block of Friar Road in the Canterbury Farms subdivision in Grimes. The homeowner George Kirby II was unable to escape...
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Dale County. The victim has been identified as 61-year-old 6 George Kirby. It happened just before 3 a.m. in a subdivision on Friar Road near Grimes. Two other people were taken to a Dothan...
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Hartford death investigation has now been identified. HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A death investigation is underway in Hartford, according to Hartford police. Preliminary reports say one female was found dead in a home on County Road 45. Sources tell News4 that the...
HCSO holds news conference regarding double homicide
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference about a double homicide that happened over the weekend. Officials said it is still an active investigation.
Covington County residents react to helicopter crash
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WDHN) — Investigators are working diligently trying to figure out what caused a medical helicopter to crash early Friday afternoon. It was a normal day for Dewayne Robinson and Calvin Hasley just trying to get some yard work down until they saw something unusual that stopped them in their tracks.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a Dothan couple reported missing earlier this month. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman of Bonifay has been arrested and charged. She’s facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count of murder in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell.
A 26 year old Geneva County resident has been found deceased in her Hartford home, Sunday. According to Coroner Donny Adkinson the victim is Angel Nicole Stout. Law enforcement agencies are currently on the scene assisting with the investigation. This is a developing story, and as more information comes forth...
Florida woman charged with murder of missing Dothan couple; murder victim’s sister speaks out
(WDHN) — Tkisha Terry has been extremely worried for the past two weeks for her younger sister Shauna to return home. She received gut-wrenching news Saturday morning that sadly that won’t happen. “This is a very horrific troubled passing it’s just unbelievable we can’t believe it,” Terry said....
One arrested in double homicide, more arrests expected
A Bonifay woman has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the double homicide that is currently under investigation by the Holmes County Sheriff's Office and the Dothan Police Department. On July 11, the Dothan Police Department received a missing persons report for Shauna Terry and her boyfriend,...
Sneads police officer returns to Jackson County after being shot
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — On Saturday a Sneads Police Officer named Brett Preston was shot several times in the line of duty. Now he’s out of a Tallahassee hospital and back in Jackson County. Preston said he was shot four or five times after responding to a call around 8 a.m. Saturday morning. “Some hit […]
Alabama man arrested for meth
An Alabama man is behind bars on methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop by a Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy. The deputy initiated the stop on Pate Pond Road near Church Avenue on July 29 where a department issued K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics during the stop. A search of the vehicle was conducted during which methamphetamine was found..
Bicyclist dead after getting hit by multiple cars
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man is dead after being hit by multiple cars in Calhoun County, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers report they responded to a traffic incident on State Road 20, just east of SW Bob May Lane at around 10 p.m. Thursday. They said a 74-year-old bicyclist was found lying in the road unresponsive.
