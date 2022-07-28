C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, July 28

county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 1
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Black Hills Pioneer
Wyoming police kill man in shootout
SUNDANCE, Wyo. — Wyoming law enforcement officers shot and killed a man Saturday morning along Interstate 90. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, shortly after 10 a.m., Friday, a Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped out with a male walking along Interstate 90 around milepost 184 in Crook County. It was learned that the male allegedly had an active warrant for his arrest and the trooper requested assistance from the Crook County Sheriff’s Department. As law enforcement attempted to arrest the male, the male started walking away. The male suspect was able to retrieve a handgun from his person and fired several shots at law enforcement before fleeing into the darkness.
capcity.news
Man dies in Crook County in shootout with sheriff’s deputies, Wyoming Highway Patrol
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers Saturday in Crook County after he fired on them while they tried to arrest him, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Sunday. At around 10:10 p.m. Friday, a trooper stopped the man as he was walking along Interstate...
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, July 29
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, July 28
Man charged with felony stalking bound over to District Court
Gillette, Wyo.– A man accused of stalking a local woman and repeatedly violating a protection order has been bound over to District Court, Campbell County records show. Frederick Gaffield, 47, was bound over to District Court with five misdemeanor counts of violating a protection order and one count of felony stalking after allegedly contacting a woman in July 2022 through various means, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
Go-Fund-Me active for local welding educator, father paralyzed in car accident
GILLETTE, Wyo.—Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised to help the family of a local father and welding educator paralyzed during a car crash. Danny Keiderling, 27, has been life-lighted after being injured in a motor vehicle crash and is currently paralyzed from the chest down, according to a Go-Fund-Me organized by sister Crystal Sisneros.
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through July 23
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license July 17 through July 23. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, July 27
Campbell County health and food inspections (7/15/22 – 7/29/22)
Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE 8:47 PM Sunday: Evacuations are occurring for the “Fish Fire”
UPDATE 8:47 PM: Evacuations are occurring from south of Canyon Springs Road to the south end of the fire and east of Wyoming Highway 585. An area closure is in place that is south of Clark Road to Reynolds road, south to Moskeee and west to Wyoming highway 585. The public is being urged to stay away from the area to allow firefighters to have mobility.
Campbell County divorces through July 23
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted July 17 through July 23. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. George...
Monte Vista Lane, Overland Trail water shutoff scheduled for Aug. 2 in Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Water will be shut off for four hours Aug. 2 for several Gillette homes as part of Monte Vista Lane utility improvements. Workers will connect a new water main at the northwest side of the Monte Vista Lane and Overland Trail intersection, a diagram on a July 29 city of Gillette temporary water-shut off form showed.
Obituaries: Brown, Henle, Wolfe
Funeral services for Michial Brown, 56, of Gillette, Wyoming, will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gordon Harper officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
cowboystatedaily.com
Homelessness On The Rise In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The homeless population in Wyoming appears to be on the rise, according to at least two homeless advocates in the state. Tracy Obert, housing manager at Council of Community Services in Gillette, said their local emergency shelter’s beds have been full...
National gas price falls for 7th week; Gillette station offers cheapest price in Wyoming
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The U.S. national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen for the seventh consecutive week, coming in 15.9 cents cheaper from a week ago to $4.17, price tracker GasBuddy reported Monday. The national average for a gallon of diesel also fell, down 14.8 cents in the last week to $5.27.
Candidate who withdrew from Campbell coroner race says future run possible
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Sandra Kelly, who withdrew her candidacy from the race for Campbell County coroner, spoke with County 17 July 29 regarding the upcoming election. Kelly said she decided to withdraw June 28 because her life had become too busy to make the race a priority. She said she supports both Tracy Amadio and incumbent Paul Wallem, the two remaining candidates. She’s not sure who has a better chance of winning.
Campbell County Candidate Questionnaire: Rachael Knust for County Treasurer
GILLETTE, Wyo. — County 17 has sent out a questionnaire to those running in the primary election in August. The following are the answers from Rachael Knust, who is running to retain her position as Campbell County Treasurer. Please introduce yourself (include your name and hometown) and describe your...
