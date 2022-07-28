C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, July 28

SUNDANCE, Wyo. — Wyoming law enforcement officers shot and killed a man Saturday morning along Interstate 90. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, shortly after 10 a.m., Friday, a Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped out with a male walking along Interstate 90 around milepost 184 in Crook County. It was learned that the male allegedly had an active warrant for his arrest and the trooper requested assistance from the Crook County Sheriff’s Department. As law enforcement attempted to arrest the male, the male started walking away. The male suspect was able to retrieve a handgun from his person and fired several shots at law enforcement before fleeing into the darkness.

22 HOURS AGO