CB Trails On The Run

Kenny Peterson in Valier, has recently been diagnosed with liver cancer. With all the traveling back & forth to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, funds are being raised to help with Kenny's expenses. The benefit for Kenny's coming up 2 weeks from today (Saturday), last Saturday of the month, at the Pavilion in Valier. "Some" of the FUN activities will include a corn hole tournament, a pie auction along with a LIVE auction after the free-will dinner with Rod's roast beef sandwiches. If you have an item you'd like to donate, please contact Celeste at 799 7254, or Rachel at 788 1496. You can also drop the items off at De Voe's in Valier, until the 28th of this month. There's also be a special account setup at Wells Fargo for monetary donation. There'll be updates regarding the benefit & silent auction pictures on the Benefit for Kenny Peterson & family FB page. I'll also be keeping you posted on my Puff Man Blog...

VALIER, MT ・ 16 DAYS AGO