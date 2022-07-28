Man arrested, charged in armed robbery of well-known Puyallup corner store

A 25-year-old man suspected of robbing a well-known Puyallup corner store at gunpoint earlier this year has been arrested and charged in two armed robberies, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Emmanuel Roy Aydon was charged Tuesday in Pierce County Superior Court with with two counts of first-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

He is accused of robbing the Handy Corner store April 15 in the 800 block of 112th Street East and another gas station convenience store about a week earlier on Golden Given Road in Midland. The robbery at Handy Corner was a grim reminder of a deadly robbery that occurred there in 2019 when a man shot and killed the 79-year-old woman who co-owned the store with her husband .

During the most recent robbery, no one was injured. Surveillance video showed a man pull a silver handgun immediately after walking in and point it toward an employee at the register. The clerk threw about $200 in cash to the robber, who left and entered a car waiting nearby.

At arraignment Tuesday, pleas of not guilty were entered on Aydon’s behalf. Superior Court Commissioner Philip Thornton set bail at $25,000.

According to charging documents, Tacoma Police Department officers arrested Aydon July 21 in a stolen truck in the parking lot of a motel on South Hosmer Street.

Police were looking for the truck in relation to an armed robbery at a grocery store that occurred earlier that day at East 72nd Street and Portland Avenue. According to the probable cause document, detectives believe Aydon was a getaway driver for a man who stole a handgun from a shopper’s holster.

The convenience store robbery Aydon is accused in occurred April 9. According to the probable cause document, a man approached the register with merchandise, then pulled a silver handgun and pointed it at the clerk, demanding money from the register. The clerk gave the robber the money in the till, records say.