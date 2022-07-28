Riverfront Revitalization, Disaster Declaration, Google Grant

thereader.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Google aims to help Nebraska’s demand for construction workers
OMAHA — At least 100 teens, mostly in Omaha and Lincoln, will be offered a jump-start to a career in the construction industry and skilled trades as the result of a $150,000 Google grant. The global technology giant on Wednesday announced a partnership with the Nebraska chapter of the...
Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than $61 million in 2013. It made all the difference. The couple from Gretna, Nebraska, a community on the outskirts of Omaha where Dave Harrig now is a volunteer firefighter, allowed themselves to buy a new home, some vintage automobiles and a few ocean cruises after they both quit their jobs.
kmaland.com
Omaha team wins 'epic' Shen barbecue competition
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's first barbecue cookoff is in the books. Outlined against a partly-cloudy sky, amid humid conditions and the aroma of cooked meats, 27 teams battled in Shenandoah's inaugural ShenDig Barbecue Competition. History recorded an Omaha team as the competition's first-ever grand champions. Mace Hensen, co-chair of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's ShenDig Committee, announced Smokin' Leftys Barbecue as the overall winner Saturday afternoon, with a score of 705.0972. It's only the second grand championship for Smokin' Lefty's Barbecue in more than a decade of competitions. Brothers Dave and Jim Feder are the team's coordinators. They told KMA News considerable planning goes into each competition.
Nebraska coalition looks to immigration-related solutions to help labor shortage
OTOC is seeking to galvanize an assortment of people and groups to help change national immigration laws and influence state and local policies impacting foreign-born workers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Ponca area bridge finally finished
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Why did it take so long to repair a road and replace a bridge in the Ponca Hills area just north of Omaha?. A large drainage pipe supporting a bridge on 36th Street at Ponca Road gave way in January of 2021. Since then, people driving...
WOWT
Omaha drug prevention specialists share concern over cannabis store advertising
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us get coupons in the mail every week, offering deals on everything from groceries to insurance. But there’s a group of people who are concerned about coupons that show up in the mail offering deals on cannabis. Marijuana is illegal in Nebraska but...
North Omaha recovery moves along, aims to match $300 million from state
While they already got over $300 million from the legislature, Sen. Justin Wayne has his eyes on more money. This time from private donors and businesses to hopefully match those federal dollars.
klkntv.com
New dog bar coming to Lincoln this Fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln’s newest upcoming bar is creating a theme that is more fluff than other. You will no longer need to leave your dog at home when having a night on the town. Unleash, a future dog park and bar will allow visitors to go to the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 1 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday morning, August 1, 2022.
KETV.com
Waverle Monroe returns to KETV NewsWatch 7
OMAHA, Neb. — Waverle Monroe made her triumphant return to KETV NewsWatch 7 on Saturday morning. Waverle was welcomed back by the First News crew, including Jonah Gilmore and Caitlin Harvey. Earlier in July, Waverle announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. On First News, she provided an...
KETV.com
Nebraska Game and Parks explains investigative process for mountain lion reports
LINCOLN, Neb. — Cellphone video captured an animal, creeping through a field across from a Wahoo home. The couple who spotted the creature suspected it was a mountain lion, and the video made its way to Game and Parks for an investigation. Sam Wilson is a carnivore biologist who's...
doniphanherald.com
Platte River State Park, which could have been called Wild Turkey or Winding River, celebrates 40 years
The state was building a new park in the hills and hardwood trees above and along the Platte River — midway between Lincoln and Omaha — and it needed a name. So four decades ago, it asked Nebraskans: What should we call it?. More than 5,300 ideas poured...
IN THIS ARTICLE
unomaha.edu
Flag Lowering for Daniel Stoysich
The UNO flag will be lowered on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in memory of Daniel Stoysich, a retired staff member who worked for UNO's telecommunications team. The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) flag will be lowered on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in memory of retiree Daniel Stoysich. Daniel passed away on...
thereader.com
Aksarben TIF, Midtown Apartment, Restoring MLK Memorial: What’s Happening in Your Local Government on Aug. 2
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
News Channel Nebraska
Two warnings in northeast Nebraska for harmful algae; Southeast NE warnings removed
LINCOLN, Neb. -- More warnings have been issued for harmful algae in northeast Nebraska. The state issued a health alert for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County. Willow Creek had already been previously on...
1011now.com
Lincoln Girls Who Walk encourages exercise and socialization
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Walking is an easy way for most people to get out and exercise. One Lincoln woman took her love for walking and brought it to social media, connecting women in the Capital City along the way. The Lincoln Girls Who Walk Facebook Group meets at Peter Pan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NebraskaTV
Manuel Gomez to remain at Lincoln Regional Center
HOLDREGE, Neb. — A Holdrege man who was found not responsible for a double homicide by reason of insanity will remain at the Lincoln Regional Center. In a court order Friday, a judge ordered Manuel Gomez, 49, to remain at the Lincoln Regional Center “for the foreseeable future” to continue treatment. The order comes after a judge ruled in November 2021 that Gomez would be evaluated at the center for 90 days.
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here is a rundown of a few events happening in the Capital City this weekend from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. The Super Fair has something that fairgoers of all ages will enjoy! From motorsports events to exhibits, four nights of live music, carnival rides and fair food. Don’t miss the Hispanic Culture Festival this Sunday. For a full list of events and activities, visit their website. The Super Fair runs from July 28-August 6.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert unhappy with city council committee decision
The Omaha City Council Legislative Affairs Committee announced Thursday that it requested 10 proposed amendments to the city charter be placed on the council agenda.
York News-Times
How the first year of NIL has affected the Nebraska volleyball program
Is there such a thing as too many volleyball camps?. In Lincoln, we’re about to find out, and early indications are that the answer is no. College sports is about 13 months into the NIL era, where athletes can be paid for endorsements, appearances, sports camps, private lessons and autographs. They can also have apparel with their name and number on it sold, and that’s been a significant one for Husker volleyball players. (A "Lincoln digs Lexi" design for Husker libero Lexi Rodriguez is a popular one.)
Comments / 0