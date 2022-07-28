ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Riverfront Revitalization, Disaster Declaration, Google Grant

By Reed Moore
 4 days ago
Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than $61 million in 2013. It made all the difference. The couple from Gretna, Nebraska, a community on the outskirts of Omaha where Dave Harrig now is a volunteer firefighter, allowed themselves to buy a new home, some vintage automobiles and a few ocean cruises after they both quit their jobs.
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's first barbecue cookoff is in the books. Outlined against a partly-cloudy sky, amid humid conditions and the aroma of cooked meats, 27 teams battled in Shenandoah's inaugural ShenDig Barbecue Competition. History recorded an Omaha team as the competition's first-ever grand champions. Mace Hensen, co-chair of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's ShenDig Committee, announced Smokin' Leftys Barbecue as the overall winner Saturday afternoon, with a score of 705.0972. It's only the second grand championship for Smokin' Lefty's Barbecue in more than a decade of competitions. Brothers Dave and Jim Feder are the team's coordinators. They told KMA News considerable planning goes into each competition.
Ponca area bridge finally finished

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Why did it take so long to repair a road and replace a bridge in the Ponca Hills area just north of Omaha?. A large drainage pipe supporting a bridge on 36th Street at Ponca Road gave way in January of 2021. Since then, people driving...
New dog bar coming to Lincoln this Fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln’s newest upcoming bar is creating a theme that is more fluff than other. You will no longer need to leave your dog at home when having a night on the town. Unleash, a future dog park and bar will allow visitors to go to the...
Waverle Monroe returns to KETV NewsWatch 7

OMAHA, Neb. — Waverle Monroe made her triumphant return to KETV NewsWatch 7 on Saturday morning. Waverle was welcomed back by the First News crew, including Jonah Gilmore and Caitlin Harvey. Earlier in July, Waverle announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. On First News, she provided an...
Flag Lowering for Daniel Stoysich

The UNO flag will be lowered on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in memory of Daniel Stoysich, a retired staff member who worked for UNO's telecommunications team. The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) flag will be lowered on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in memory of retiree Daniel Stoysich. Daniel passed away on...
Aksarben TIF, Midtown Apartment, Restoring MLK Memorial: What’s Happening in Your Local Government on Aug. 2

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
Lincoln Girls Who Walk encourages exercise and socialization

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Walking is an easy way for most people to get out and exercise. One Lincoln woman took her love for walking and brought it to social media, connecting women in the Capital City along the way. The Lincoln Girls Who Walk Facebook Group meets at Peter Pan...
Manuel Gomez to remain at Lincoln Regional Center

HOLDREGE, Neb. — A Holdrege man who was found not responsible for a double homicide by reason of insanity will remain at the Lincoln Regional Center. In a court order Friday, a judge ordered Manuel Gomez, 49, to remain at the Lincoln Regional Center “for the foreseeable future” to continue treatment. The order comes after a judge ruled in November 2021 that Gomez would be evaluated at the center for 90 days.
Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here is a rundown of a few events happening in the Capital City this weekend from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. The Super Fair has something that fairgoers of all ages will enjoy! From motorsports events to exhibits, four nights of live music, carnival rides and fair food. Don’t miss the Hispanic Culture Festival this Sunday. For a full list of events and activities, visit their website. The Super Fair runs from July 28-August 6.
How the first year of NIL has affected the Nebraska volleyball program

Is there such a thing as too many volleyball camps?. In Lincoln, we’re about to find out, and early indications are that the answer is no. College sports is about 13 months into the NIL era, where athletes can be paid for endorsements, appearances, sports camps, private lessons and autographs. They can also have apparel with their name and number on it sold, and that’s been a significant one for Husker volleyball players. (A "Lincoln digs Lexi" design for Husker libero Lexi Rodriguez is a popular one.)
