ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTIC News Talk 1080

Road rage arrest in West Hartford

By John Silva
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eWkt1_0gwRmarU00

West Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio - West Hartford police say a town resident is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at a victim, later striking that person with the firearm, during a road rage incident Wednesday night.

Investigators say it started when 53-year-old Christopher Rung cut in front of the victim while driving aggressively in Simsbury.

The victim followed the suspect to Rung's home on Lemay Street in West Hartford.

That's when, police say, Rung exited his vehicle and threatened the victim with the gun.

Minor injuries were reported, police said.

Rung faces a host of charges including assault, threatening, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and breach of peace.

His bond was set at $250,000.

Comments / 7

John Shimkus
4d ago

I agree but also two wrongs don't make a right did the victim approach the assailant with a weapon ? what truely happened here with no witnesses I guess it's all hearsay??

Reply(3)
2
Related
WTNH

Man arrested for assaulting, attempting to kidnap woman: Meriden PD

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested a man who was stalking a woman, assaulted her and another man, and shot an illegal firearm on Friday. Officers in Meriden said they initially responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Chamberlain Highway on Friday evening around 6 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, […]
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police

Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Rage
CBS Boston

Man arrested after driving 161 MPH on I-93 in New Hampshire

ASHLAND, New Hampshire -- A man was arrested for reckless driving in New Hampshire after State Police said he was clocked going 161 mph. It happened on I-93 in Ashland where the speed limit is 70 mph. According to State Police, due to the speed of the "orange sports car," a trooper was unable to pursue the car and instead issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) to nearby law enforcement.  A few minutes later, the State Police dispatcher began getting 911 calls about multiple sports cars, including the suspect's, driving erratically, speeding, and nearly causing crashes. A Woodstock police officer then saw the orange sports car and clocked it going 130 mph, State Police said. That officer was able to pull the car over when it got stuck in traffic at Exit 32. The driver, Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, of Danbury, Conn. was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one charge of disobeying an officer. Woodstock Police also charged him with one count of reckless driving. He is scheduled to appear in Plymouth Court on September 22. 
ASHLAND, NH
NECN

Conn. State Police Sergeant Arrested After Evading Crash

A Connecticut State Police sergeant has been arrested after investigators said she crashed into a vehicle in Brookfield last weekend and left the scene. Troopers said Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was driving on Route 7 North in Brookfield on Sunday, July 24, around 9:30 p.m. when she rear-ended another vehicle. The...
BROOKFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Teen injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Hartford on Saturday. According to police, officers responded to a Shot Spotter notification around 3:14 p.m. in the area of 640 Broad Street. When police arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man killed in moped crash in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police have identified the man that was killed during a moped accident on Sunday morning. Police said around 5:41 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a moped and a car on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard. The driver of the moped, identified as 35-year-old Antonio Cruz-Ortiz of New […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased...
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

Mortorcyclist killed in North Haven accident

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in North Haven on Friday. Police say the accident happened at 4:45 p.m. on Washington Ave. The motorcyclist, according to police, is a Wallingford resident but the person’s name is not being released at this time. The South […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hospital staff revives assaulted 77-year-old man: PD

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Bloomfield Police responded to a serious assault report Friday night, finding a 77-year-old Bloomfield man with no pulse upon arrival, according to police. A family member called 911 after hearing banging from the first floor, and found the elderly victim bleeding on the floor suffering with “severe head and facial injuries.” […]
BLOOMFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on I-290 in Worcester Leaves Man, Woman From Conn. Dead

Two people died when their pickup truck rolled over in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, Saturday morning, police said. The truck's occupants, a 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman from New Britain, Connecticut, were found by troopers at the scene with serious injuries, and paramedics who arrived declared them dead, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
WORCESTER, MA
DoingItLocal

Motorcycle Without Rider Struck On Route 8

2022-07-31@12:40am–#Shelton CT– #cttraffic– A motorist struck a motorcycle that was in the middle of the highway without a rider. First responders are on scene at exit 12 looking for the motorcyclist. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy