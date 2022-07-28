Road rage arrest in West Hartford

West Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio - West Hartford police say a town resident is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at a victim, later striking that person with the firearm, during a road rage incident Wednesday night.

Investigators say it started when 53-year-old Christopher Rung cut in front of the victim while driving aggressively in Simsbury.

The victim followed the suspect to Rung's home on Lemay Street in West Hartford.

That's when, police say, Rung exited his vehicle and threatened the victim with the gun.

Minor injuries were reported, police said.

Rung faces a host of charges including assault, threatening, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and breach of peace.

His bond was set at $250,000.