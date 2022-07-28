Aiken County man arrested, charged with voyeurism

UPDATE: “Horrified, traumatized,” Civil attorney for victims of alleged Aiken Airbnb voyeurism speaks out

AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) – An Aiken man has been arrested and charged with two counts of Voyeurism.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Rhett Riviere, 68, was charged with knowingly recording two people without their knowledge or consent while they were in the bathroom and/or bedroom of a rental space.

The incident occurred between April and June of 2001 according to investigators.

Riviere was arrested by SLED on June 2nd for an incident that happened on May 17th and 18th on 3rd Avenue near downtown Aiken.

Authorities say that Riviere was booked at the Aiken County Detention Center.

According to authorities, Riviere appeared in front of the Aiken County Bond Court on Thursday.

Bond was set at $5,000 on each charge, and Riviere has to surrender his passport.

The first appearance is set for September 2nd, and a second appearance is set for November 4th.

