Minnesota AG Ellison, co-defendants will not appeal abortion ruling

KAAL-TV
Minnesota motorcycle deaths up 43% since 2019
(ABC 6 News) - According to recent data, motorcycle riding is more deadly than ever before. The team of analysts at QuoteWizard by Lendingtree, found that motorcycle fatalities have increased by 43% in Minnesota since 2019 - the 7th highest increase nationwide. There were 5,579 motorcycle fatalities nationwide in 2020...
KAAL-TV
$121M awarded to Minnesota to help fight climate change
(ABC 6 News) - President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will deliver up to $121 million to help Minnesota in an ongoing effort to combat the effects of climate change, and address the growing costs of extreme weather events negatively impacting communities. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration...
KAAL-TV
2021 data shows SE Minnesota had highest percentage of job vacancies in state
(ABC 6 News) - A report from the Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the fourth quarter of 2021, SE Minn. had the highest percentage of job vacancies in the state. The report says the region had 18,827 job openings. Months later, local businesses are still struggling to hire.
KAAL-TV
2 winning $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) - The third largest lottery prize ever was won last Friday night. One lucky person beat the odds and won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines, IL, a suburb of Chicago.
KAAL-TV
Update on Sunday Night Storms
The risk for strong to severe storms has increased locally. Southern Minnesota is slightly more likely to see these storms than northern Iowa, but not many are completely immune from severe weather chances. Hail and high winds are the biggest threats. The ideal window for storms is 7PM-11PM Sunday. These storms will not be anything like what we saw last Saturday.
