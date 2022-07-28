Westmoreland County's 1st EMA drone team to take the sky via Sewickley Township

Allegheny Township Police are investigating a mass motorcycle crash that resulted in four serious injuries Saturday afternoon. Participants in the 11th annual Riding For The Cure, an event designed to raise funds for breast cancer treatment and related patient care, were making their way from the 11th Frame Bar & Grille outside of Butler in a large loop to The Beer Garden along Route 38 (Oneida Valley Road) in Petrolia, north of Butler, when someone lost control of their bike coming around a bend along White Cloud Road.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO