Westmoreland County's 1st EMA drone team to take the sky via Sewickley Township

Ospreys raising young atop crane along Monongahela River near Charleroi
Tarentum resident Jim Bonner, executive director of the local Audubon Society, has heard many bird stories. Over the years, he has fielded countless inquiries from the public to the Audubon Society of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s headquarters at Beechwood Farms in Fox Chapel. But there was something different about a recent...
Springdale Township officials hire former political aide for new manager position
Springdale Township commissioners hired a familiar figure throughout the lower Alle-Kiski Valley as their new township manager. William “Red” McElligott of Oakmont, a longtime aide to former State Rep. Frank Dermody, D-Oakmont, was hired by the commissioners Thursday to fill the new position. McElligott served as Dermody’s chief...
Officer Brian Shaw ride could top 1,000 bikes in one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania
The Officer Brian Shaw ride is expected to top 1,000 riders for ShawRide V on Aug. 13. Its organizers and other participants say it has become one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania. The ride benefits a scholarship fund dedicated to Shaw’s memory that pays for two...
Welcoming Westmoreland brings coffee talk to New Kensington at Knead Community Cafe
An effort at helping people feel welcome in Westmoreland County held its first event Friday outside Greensburg. Welcoming Westmoreland, a project led by Westmoreland Community Action, held a coffee talk at Knead Community Cafe in New Kensington. A collaboration between a variety of groups, the Welcome Everyone Program grew out...
Tarentum woman's digital marketing studio marks 4th anniversary with $10K grant
Katie Urich moved from the North Hills to Tarentum last year to grow her digital marketing studio. The self-described “old house nerd” bought a large Victorian home in East Tarentum and has settled nicely into the community, which she said is supportive of small businesses. A graduate of...
Letter to the editor: Questions on North Huntingdon's waiver procedure
I recently became aware of a practice by the North Huntingdon commissioners to entertain requests for waivers of building permit fees from nonprofit organizations (“North Huntingdon rejects Norwin request to waive permit fee,” June 13, TribLIVE). Intrigued by this practice, I submitted a Right-to-Know request for waivers requested since 2018.
Westmoreland courthouse garage project moves to building phase
Demolition of the two-story parking garage under the Westmoreland County Courthouse is complete, and construction of a new structure will begin Aug. 12. Greg McCloskey, the director of county operations, said Friday the $7 million project that started in April is on budget. It is, however, several weeks behind schedule, and the completion date has been pushed back into November.
North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue announces death of paramedic in the line of duty
A North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue paramedic and rescue technician died Saturday, 11 days after suffering a cardiac arrest in the line of duty, officials said. Fred Manno, 64, of Southwest Greensburg and his partner dropped a patient off at a township home July 19 when Manno had the medical emergency. He immediately was treated by his partner, who also was Manno’s best friend, according to EMS Director Shane Spielvogle.
Mass crash in Allegheny Township during charity motorcycle ride injures 8; 4 airlifted for treatment
Allegheny Township Police are investigating a mass motorcycle crash that resulted in four serious injuries Saturday afternoon. Participants in the 11th annual Riding For The Cure, an event designed to raise funds for breast cancer treatment and related patient care, were making their way from the 11th Frame Bar & Grille outside of Butler in a large loop to The Beer Garden along Route 38 (Oneida Valley Road) in Petrolia, north of Butler, when someone lost control of their bike coming around a bend along White Cloud Road.
Crash closes portion of Route 837 in Dravosburg
A crash shut down part of Route 837 in Dravosburg early Monday while crews worked to clear the scene. Route 837, also known in the area as Clairton Dravosburg Road, was closed in both directions between McClure and Elizabeth streets in the Mon Valley borough. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported...
Parts of Pittsburgh's Northside under precautionary boil water advisory
Several hundred households in Pittsburgh’s Northside are being asked to boil their water as a precaution after a water main break Saturday. Officials with the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority said the break caused a loss in water pressure, which can result in bacterial contaminants entering the water. There were about 460 households under the precautionary advisory in parts of Perry South, Fineview and the Central Northside.
$500K dedicated for scholarship program for Pittsburgh housing authority residents
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh said affiliated nonprofits have dedicated more than $500,000 over four years to help students living in HACP housing with college tuition. HACP’s nonprofit affiliate Clean Slate E3 and its partner organization NEED are offering scholarships to 23 new recipients and nine returning...
Faces of the Valley: Gilpin resident Betty Smail dedicated to lifelong volunteering
Betty Smail of Gilpin began giving back to her rural community at a young age. Smail was tasked with washing “bird dirt” off tombstones in St. Catherine’s Cemetery when she was a child. Now, at 70, she’s still volunteering throughout the Leechburg and Gilpin communities. “It...
Franklin Regional assistant superintendent resigns
Franklin Regional school board officials will accept the resignation of assistant superintendent Robin Pynos at their meeting Monday. Pynos, a Duquesne University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania alum, came to Franklin Regional from Greater Latrobe School District, the same school district Superintendent Gennaro Piraino left to join Franklin Regional. Pynos’...
Motorist killed in Pittsburgh crash has been identified
A Pittsburgh man was killed Friday afternoon in Pittsburgh when his vehicle went off Bigelow Boulevard and hit a tree, city police said. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Lonnie J. Middleton III, 52. He was dead at the scene, Pittsburgh police said. The accident...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in North Huntingdon
A North Huntingdon man was killed Saturday night in a vehicle crash in the township about 2½ miles from his home, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner. The one-vehicle crash was reported just after 9 p.m. on Maple Lane in the village of Larimer. Tyler J. Cubakovic, 29, was driving a Subaru WRX south on Maple Lane when the car left the road around a bend and hit a large rock and tree, according to the coroner.
'Beastly beard’: Donegal Township animal park hosting facial hair competition
Those who are itching to show off their facial hair have the chance to do so at Living Treasures Wild Animal Park. On Aug. 4, the family-owned zoo will host a “Beastly Beard” competition from 4-6 p.m. at the Donegal Township park to benefit UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Seton Hill wrestler finds 'overnight success' in mobile car detailing business
John Meyers has come a long way as an entrepreneur since charging admission to a haunted house he crafted in a backyard shed as a kid. Now, the Seton Hill University redshirt sophomore wrestler owns and operates a mobile car detailing business, Super Mobile Detail. “I wanted to do something...
Thousands affected in Allegheny Health Network data breach
The names and medical histories of 8,000 Allegheny Health Network patients might have been leaked in a data breach last month after an employee opened a phishing email that compromised their account, the health care system said Friday. Patients affected were notified by mail this week, officials said. The incident...
Out & About: Westmoreland Walks hosts boot-scootin' fundraiser
Cowboy boots were the preferred footwear for the Westmoreland Walks Give Breast Cancer the Boot fundraiser, held Friday evening at The Barn at Ligonier Valley. The western themed event — perfect for the rustic venue — featured a barbecue dinner, country music by the Michael Christopher Band and lots of folks in their best jeans, boots and cowboy hats.
