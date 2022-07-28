HGTV’s Cristy Lee to visit Riley Hospital for Children as she raises money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

www.wishtv.com
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Hiking Club celebrates 65th anniversary, invites people to join
It might just be the best first day of the rest of your life!. If you like to hike, love nature, adventure and want to join a club celebrating 65 years of passion and friendships, then the Indianapolis hiking club may be for you!. The club is currently celebrating over...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Meet Hoosier the therapy dog
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Hoosier’s owner and educator at Indiana University Health, Aran Mordoh.
WTHI
West Terre Haute woman becomes published author
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Terre Haute woman just became a published author and she's already seeing great success!. On Saturday, Claudine Gaston had a book signing for her new Rage of the Unloved novel. It was released earlier this month and already has Five Star reviews. The...
‘Perfect the way he is’ | Plainfield family shares journey of son’s cleft lip, palate
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — July is National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness Month, which affects thousands of babies every year. For many families, the journey can be overwhelming and difficult. “His nose was open with a big gap and his palate is open all the way through,” said Susan Thorp.
WISH-TV
IMPD to host free youth summit Aug. 20
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will host a free youth summit later this month in an effort to build strong relationships with the city’s young people. IMPD Chief Taylor and members of the department will meet with local teenagers on Aug. 20 during “Engaged 2022”...
Child dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — A 10-year-old girl from Odon, Indiana has died after falling at Garden of the Gods, according to news outlets in southern Illinois. Reports said the girl was visiting the Shawnee National Forest with her family Friday afternoon. While hiking, she fell about 100 feet, according to Jackson County Coroner Dr. […]
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: A&W floats Hoosier Ryan Reynolds for root-beer promotion
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A&W Restaurants is enlisting the help of newspaper editor Ryan Reynolds to help promote its annual National Root Beer Float Day campaign. Participants can sign up for the A&W Mug Club until Aug. 6 for a free root-beer float from the fast-food chain. A donation to Disabled American Veterans is suggested by the restaurant.
Current Publishing
Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living
Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
WISH-TV
Indiana’s first responders receive communication boards to serve people with autism
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Autism Society of Indiana has set out to equip first responders in 60 Indiana counties with communication boards. The hope: Help police better serve people who have autism or are nonverbal. So far, the nonprofit Autism Society of Indiana and its partnership with the Today’s...
WTHI
Business is "blooming" in downtown Terre Haute - Graceful Bloom Boutique opens its doors
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Business is "blooming" in downtown Terre Haute!. A new boutique opened its doors today, and you won't believe how old the owner is!. Keegan Beeler is going to be a freshman at Indiana State University this fall. She's just 18 years old. On Saturday, she...
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 Blog: More than 9,000 people without power across Indy metro
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 10,000 people in the Indianapolis metro area are without power after Monday morning storms. As of 11:30 a.m., more than 6,400 AES Indiana customers are without power. This includes more than 1,100 people near Eagle Creek Park and more than 600 people near Castleton.
WISH-TV
How to talk to kids when going through a divorce
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Close to 50% of all marriages in the United States will end in divorce. No matter the circumstances, the process is challenging for many couples from start to finish. The situation gets even more difficult if kids are involved. Vannesa Enos, a licensed mental health counselor...
WISH-TV
Indy Parks and Recreation; last day for outdoor summer pools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday is the last day for outdoor summer pools, according to Indy Parks and Recreation. 8 local pools are closing after July 31. Enjoy the locations listed below from 11-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m., according to Indy Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page.
Fox 59
Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs
Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
buildingindiana.com
Eskenazi Health Breaks Ground on $50M In Facility Upgrades
Eskenazi Health and Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County have announced a more than $50 million investment in capital improvements to primary care facilities across Marion County, including construction of a new state-of-the-art health center opening in 2024 on the east side of Indianapolis. Eskenazi Health leadership said the...
Meet Roman, Helina and Nicolas! They're the newly named tiger cubs at the Indy Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is over! We now know the names of all three tiger cubs born at the Indianapolis Zoo. The trio are named Roman, Helina and Nicolas. The announcement came on International Tiger Day. NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the naming contest...
territorysupply.com
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
‘Willows Weep’ Home in Western Indiana Called Most Evil House in America
It's said to be "the most evil house in America" and it's located in the Hoosier state. Located in Cayuga, Indiana sits a house that has a horrifying past. The house was featured on the History Channel's show The UnXplained in 2019 where they dubbed this house the "most haunted in America." So why is it called the most haunted house in America? First of all look at it, it looks like an upside-down cross, which is pretty creepy, and definitely not a floor plan you see super often.
indianapolismonthly.com
Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square
The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
