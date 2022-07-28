ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it Legal to Drive Through a Funeral Procession in Connecticut?

By Large Dave
 4 days ago
Kim Coleman
3d ago

Law or not you don’t interrupt a funeral procession. Used to tell when there was one because headlights would be on ( think they use flashers now or should) now newer cars have lights in all the time. It’s just disrespectful to cut one

johnny miko
4d ago

Incorrect it is illegal to cut into a funeral procession if you have law enforcement escort where they stop traffic and what not

Priscilla Butler
3d ago

in the south people have much respect for a funeral..but not here people dont even have respect for AMR coming through ..just no kinda respect

