Is it Legal to Drive Through a Funeral Procession in Connecticut?

i95rock.com
Kim Coleman
3d ago
Law or not you don’t interrupt a funeral procession. Used to tell when there was one because headlights would be on ( think they use flashers now or should) now newer cars have lights in all the time. It’s just disrespectful to cut one
Reply
14
johnny miko
4d ago
Incorrect it is illegal to cut into a funeral procession if you have law enforcement escort where they stop traffic and what not
Reply
10
Priscilla Butler
3d ago
in the south people have much respect for a funeral..but not here people dont even have respect for AMR coming through ..just no kinda respect
Reply
6
