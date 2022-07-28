ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPORT: Cleveland Clinic is 1st in nation for heart care

By Lauren Barry
 4 days ago

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., and for the 28th year in a row, the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, has been named the top provider for heart health by the U.S. News & World Report .

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , 696,962 people died due to heart disease per 2020 data, meaning one person died from the condition approximately every 34 seconds. Coronary artery disease is the most common form of heart disease, accounting for around half of those deaths, and has been diagnosed in 20.1 million adults age 20 and older in the U.S.

With its longtime standing as the top in cardiology and heart surgery, the Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute cared for 667,281 patients in 2020, the year the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The institute also saw 13,165 admissions. Out of 440 total beds, it has 24 specifically for coronary intensive care and 10 heart failure intensive care beds.

“Each year, patients travel from all 50 states and dozens of countries to Cleveland Clinic's Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute to receive care from some of the world's best physicians, surgeons, and other healthcare providers,” according to the hospital.

In 2020, 12,104 successful procedures were completed at Cleveland Clinic's main campus. Surgeries performed at the hospital include: cardiac surgeries, valve surgeries, coronary artery bypass grafting, aortic repairs and valves, congenital heart surgeries, robotically assisted cardiac surgeries and surgeries for septal myectomy.

According to a press release from the Cleveland Clinic , U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals in the country to determine its rankings. In addition to its 1st place ranking in heart health, the main campus hospital ranks 4th in the nation overall and it ranked nationally in 13 specialties. Just 124 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty.

Cleveland Clinic is also ranked No. 1 in Ohio.

“These rankings are a recognition of our caregivers’ compassion and expertise,” said Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D. “While this has been a challenging time for all of healthcare, our commitment to delivering the best care possible has not changed. We continue to be dedicated to our goal to be the best place to receive care and best place to work in healthcare. Every day and with every patient, we strive to improve our high standards and outcomes.”

