Westland man arrested after trying to start fight at Joe Kool's, driving drunk: cops

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

TROY (WWJ) -- A Westland man was arrested after he caused a scene at a Troy sports bar, then drove drunk, according to police.

Troy Police were called to Joe Kool's, at 1835 E. Big Beave Rd,, at 11 p.m. last Friday on a report of trouble with a patron who was trying to start a fight with other customers.

Officers made contact with the man, identified a 33-year-old Westland resident, as he was yelling at a group of people.

Police said they determined that no crime had been committed, but noticed that the man appeared to be intoxicated.

Officers told the man that he needed to find a ride home, and offered to help him call an Uber. The man then left the restaurant, police said, telling officers that he was going to wait for his ride.

Police didn't leave, however, and instead stuck around to keep an eye on the man.

A short time late, officers saw the man driving his Ford F-150 pickup truck
east through the lot before parking in a new spot.

Officers then approached the man who insisted that he wasn't driving, but only moving his truck.

The man was asked to perform several sobriety evaluations, "which he largely refused to complete," according to the police report. After the man refused to submit to a preliminary breath test, he was arrested.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to the Troy PD lockup where he agreed to submit to a Chemical Breath Test with a result of .19%, which is more than twice the legal limit for driving in Michigan.

He was charged with Operating While Intoxicated and PBT Refusal.

