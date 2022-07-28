Arizona Attorney General joins lawsuit to bar ATF from cracking down on 'ghost guns'

www.kawc.org
FBI arrests Massachusetts man for bomb threats to Arizona Secretary of State
PHOENIX -- The FBI arrested a Massachusetts man Friday on charges he made a bomb threat sent to the office of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. But the threat never actually named her. The indictment, made public Friday, charges that James Clark, 38, of Falmouth, says that he sent...
Arizona officials will work to prevent voter intimidation for primary Tuesday
PHOENIX -- The top federal prosecutor in Arizona says his office will be watching Tuesday's election to ensure there are no violations of the right of individuals to vote. But Gary Restaino, the U.S. Attorney for Arizona, acknowledged there's a fine line between people exercising their First Amendment rights outside of polling places and what would constitute illegal voter intimidation.
Arizona group advocating for voter ID requirements files election lawsuit
PHOENIX -- A group advocating for more voter ID requirements is now trying to keep Arizonans from weighing in on a competing measure that actually would loosen them. The lawsuit filed by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club claims that Arizonans for Free and Fair Elections did not submit sufficient valid signatures for its initiative. Lawyers for the organization are asking Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish to block it from appearing on the November ballot.
Money spent by Robson in her campaign for Arizona governor has made it a competitive race
PHOENIX -- The more than $18 million Karrin Taylor Robson has spent running for governor of Arizona -- $15 million from her own pocket -- has made the Republican primary a competitive race. "It's remarkable that she has spent $15 million and she's just drawn even with her,'' said political...
Poll: Arizona Republican candidates endorsed by former president have advantage
PHOENIX -- A new poll suggests it's now Donald Trump's Arizona Republican Party. The survey done this past Wednesday by OH Predictive Insights finds that the Trump-backed GOP candidates for the three highest state offices have opened commanding leads in their races ahead of Tuesday's election. Ditto the five-way contest...
