Arizona Attorney General joins lawsuit to bar ATF from cracking down on 'ghost guns'

PHOENIX -- A group advocating for more voter ID requirements is now trying to keep Arizonans from weighing in on a competing measure that actually would loosen them. The lawsuit filed by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club claims that Arizonans for Free and Fair Elections did not submit sufficient valid signatures for its initiative. Lawyers for the organization are asking Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish to block it from appearing on the November ballot.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO