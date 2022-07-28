JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson has no interest in being coy. His straightforward approach with the Jacksonville Jaguars has been a welcome respite for players who endured an 11-month fiasco under Urban Meyer. Among Meyer’s many missteps: having rookie quarterback and No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence split first-team reps with Gardner Minshew; allowing Tim Tebow to try to resurrect his playing career as a tight end; and believing motivational gimmicks would inspire professional athletes, many of them millionaires. Long before Jaguars owner Shad Khan fired Meyer in mid-December, the three-time collegiate national championship-winning coach had lost the locker room. Pederson is going out of his way to get it back. And in the first week of training camp alone, it’s become clear that Pederson isn’t playing games with his guys.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO