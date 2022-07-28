ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Burks Attempts to Shed Health Concerns

Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fantasypros.com

Mason Rudolph has a 'great shot' at starting

QB Mason Rudolph is being given "almost equal" reps to QB Mitchell Trubisky and has a "great shot" at becoming the starter, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada said in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. (Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk) Fantasy Impact:. The Steelers not only brought in Trubisky to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Pederson's path: Veteran coach handles Jags ‘like grown men’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson has no interest in being coy. His straightforward approach with the Jacksonville Jaguars has been a welcome respite for players who endured an 11-month fiasco under Urban Meyer. Among Meyer’s many missteps: having rookie quarterback and No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence split first-team reps with Gardner Minshew; allowing Tim Tebow to try to resurrect his playing career as a tight end; and believing motivational gimmicks would inspire professional athletes, many of them millionaires. Long before Jaguars owner Shad Khan fired Meyer in mid-December, the three-time collegiate national championship-winning coach had lost the locker room. Pederson is going out of his way to get it back. And in the first week of training camp alone, it’s become clear that Pederson isn’t playing games with his guys.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
Yardbarker

Should The Browns Have Interest In Cole Beasley?

In March, wide receiver Cole Beasley was cut by the Buffalo Bills. Since then, Beasley remains unsigned and one of the more notably names on the free agent market. There appears to be little traction for Beasley with training camp opening. The 33-year-old is coming off a strong year in...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has tested positive for COVID-19. The two-time Pro Bowl selection tested positive on Sunday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday that Murray was experiencing “minor” symptoms. The coach added that Murray will miss a minimum of five days. The positive test continues an eventful few weeks for Murray, who signed a $230.5 million, five-year deal in July. He then dealt with the fallout from a unique “independent study” addendum in that contract mandating film study, and had an impromptu media availability where he passionately defended his work ethic. The team eventually dropped the addendum from the contract.
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Shed Health Concerns#Arkansas Razorback
FOX Sports

Young Bucs centers competing to replace injured Jensen

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — With center Ryan Jensen expected to miss “significant time” with a knee injury, second-year pro Robert Hainsey is hoping to make the most of an opportunity to earn a starting job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The second-year pro spent his rookie season...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Baltimore

Orioles reportedly trade Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly traded first baseman Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros, according to Dan Connolly of The Athletic.The Orioles will receive "multiple players" in exchange for the 30-year-old, according to Connolly.On the season, Mancini is hitting .268 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI.This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy