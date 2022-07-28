Burks Attempts to Shed Health Concerns

www.kansas.com
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out About ‘Weird’ Criticisms Black QBs Face
The Chiefs quarterback commented on criticisms he faces in light of Kyler Murray’s controversial contract clause.
Who is the Browns’ starting QB for the first six games?
Jacoby Brissett is a name Cleveland Brown fans have familiarized themselves with this NFL offseason. And that's because he'll be the team's starting quarterback in Week 1 when the Browns travel to take on the Carolina Panthers. It's not a job Brissett is expected to hold all season. Brissett is...
fantasypros.com
Mason Rudolph has a 'great shot' at starting
QB Mason Rudolph is being given "almost equal" reps to QB Mitchell Trubisky and has a "great shot" at becoming the starter, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada said in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. (Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk) Fantasy Impact:. The Steelers not only brought in Trubisky to...
Pederson's path: Veteran coach handles Jags ‘like grown men’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson has no interest in being coy. His straightforward approach with the Jacksonville Jaguars has been a welcome respite for players who endured an 11-month fiasco under Urban Meyer. Among Meyer’s many missteps: having rookie quarterback and No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence split first-team reps with Gardner Minshew; allowing Tim Tebow to try to resurrect his playing career as a tight end; and believing motivational gimmicks would inspire professional athletes, many of them millionaires. Long before Jaguars owner Shad Khan fired Meyer in mid-December, the three-time collegiate national championship-winning coach had lost the locker room. Pederson is going out of his way to get it back. And in the first week of training camp alone, it’s become clear that Pederson isn’t playing games with his guys.
Should The Browns Have Interest In Cole Beasley?
In March, wide receiver Cole Beasley was cut by the Buffalo Bills. Since then, Beasley remains unsigned and one of the more notably names on the free agent market. There appears to be little traction for Beasley with training camp opening. The 33-year-old is coming off a strong year in...
Saints camp takeaways: Jameis Winston and Chris Olave bring the fireworks
Day 4 of New Orleans Saints training camp provided the biggest highlights of the week thus far. The team will now take the day off tomorrow before returning on Monday. They will be in pads as they kick off the next portion of the camp schedule. A welcome sight for offensive and defensive lineman in particular.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has tested positive for COVID-19. The two-time Pro Bowl selection tested positive on Sunday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday that Murray was experiencing “minor” symptoms. The coach added that Murray will miss a minimum of five days. The positive test continues an eventful few weeks for Murray, who signed a $230.5 million, five-year deal in July. He then dealt with the fallout from a unique “independent study” addendum in that contract mandating film study, and had an impromptu media availability where he passionately defended his work ethic. The team eventually dropped the addendum from the contract.
HBCU quarterbacks train with QB guru Quincy Avery
These HBCU quarterbacks got to learn from the best. The post HBCU quarterbacks train with QB guru Quincy Avery appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Colin Simmons, nation's No. 1 overall prospect in 2024, has 'perfect' Oregon Ducks visit, hopes to see Georgia Bulldogs soon
Duncanville High School (Texas) defensive end Colin Simmons is rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by Rivals. So it should be no surprise the 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher has accumulated more than 40 scholarship offers and is a hot commodity to get on campus for ...
Elite 2024 Prospect Donnie Freeman Updates His Recruitment After Peach Jam
Peach Jam has been one of the premier events in AAU basketball for over two decades. The best teams in the Nike EYBL head to North Augusta, South Carolina to showcase their talent and compete for the Peach Jam title. 2024 Forward Donnie Freeman was one of the elite players...
Young Bucs centers competing to replace injured Jensen
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — With center Ryan Jensen expected to miss “significant time” with a knee injury, second-year pro Robert Hainsey is hoping to make the most of an opportunity to earn a starting job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The second-year pro spent his rookie season...
Orioles reportedly trade Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly traded first baseman Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros, according to Dan Connolly of The Athletic.The Orioles will receive "multiple players" in exchange for the 30-year-old, according to Connolly.On the season, Mancini is hitting .268 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI.This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
