Etsy closes San Francisco office after pushback to hybrid work

Online marketplace Etsy has announced the closure of its San Francisco office after a majority of employees expressed reluctance to return to in person work.

According to Kim Seymour, Etsy chief human resources officer, the tech company is shutting down its satellite office at 20 California St.

"Many who are currently remote have told us they do not plan to return to an office in the near future," Seymour wrote in a news release shared on Etsy's website Monday. "As a result, we are closing our offices in Hudson, NY and San Francisco, CA, where employee office utilization has been extremely low."

According to Seymour, minimizing waste is one of the company's guiding principles. "Operating offices that go predominately unused is in direct opposition to that principle – wasting energy, capital and internal programming efforts," she explained.

Etsy has recently transitioned to a hybrid work model where employees are able to choose between "flex" schedules, being fully remote or being based in an Etsy office. The recent decision to close the San Francisco and Hudson offices is an effort to "best support employees."

Moving forward, San Francisco based employees will only have the option to work remotely, making the Etsy headquarters in Brooklyn their new hub office. However, they will be given a "30 Days Away" perk where they will be able to work from anywhere they choose for up to 30 consecutive days per year.

"We'll continue to ensure they are supported, able to work productively, and can effectively collaborate with colleagues," Seymour reassured.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Etsy has grown its workforce by 50%, with 80% of employees expressing positive reviews on how and where they work.

Down the Audacy app and follow 97.1 FM Talk.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter