Miami Gardens, FL

Polinsky: Dolphins Camp Eyebrow Raisers

 4 days ago

NBC 6’s Ruthie Polinsky is at Dolphins Training Camp and is impressed by the play on the field and the facility in general saying, “They are building a mini-hospital for the players.”

There has been talk of the team trying to tell Tua Tagovailoa to not be hard on himself but Polinsky thinks the quarterback is alright mentioning, “I always thought he did a really good job of bouncing back, but Mike McDaniel wants Tua to be less hard on himself.”

Seems like everyone likes new coach Mike McDaniel but Polinsky warns, “I will counter that by saying everyone talked good about Brian Flores as an assistant coach.”

She adds, “It is not until you are a head coach, do people say negative things because you have to be more militant.”

Polinsky mentions the relationship between the players and new coach is different saying, “They treat him like a friend, which I think is good and bad.”

When it comes to team captains and if Tua should be one, Polinsky says, “Yeah, he has to be caption because this is The Year of Tua.”

Polinsky is at practice and when asked what to look for from the team says the coach atleast is looking for, “How do you handle the inner practice adversity.”

Finally, who has impressed Polinsky the most at the beginning of camp?  She says, “He is stron, he is fast, he is big.  Jaelan Phillips is the player making me raise my eyebrows.”

Dolphins Training Camp continues and we will keep you covered.

