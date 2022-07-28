Sharon Twp Residents Gather Over Gravel Mining Concerns

thesuntimesnews.com
thesuntimesnews.com
Lodi Twp: Notice of public hearing Aug 23
The Lodi Township Planning Commission will meet at 7:00 PM on August 23, 2022, at the Lodi Township Hall, 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48103, to address a request by Mufid Farha to rezone a 3.12-acre parcel located at 2730 W. Ellsworth Road from the current zoning AG, Agricultural District to PSP, Public/Semi-Public Services District. Lodi Township Parcel M-13-12-400-003. Written comments or questions will be received at the Lodi Township Hall during business hours 9:00 am to noon Monday through Thursday.
Half-built Saline hotel could soon emerge from construction freeze
SALINE, MI - It’s summertime, construction season in Michigan, but the warm weather hasn’t been enough to thaw a two and a half-year construction freeze on a half-built Best Western hotel in Saline. The hotel still stands unfinished in a commercial strip at the city’s eastern boundary.
HometownLife.com
Livonia law department cautions against proposed flag law, calling unanimity 'problematic'
In an uncommon recommendation, Livonia's law department cautioned against a proposed ordinance that would require mayoral and unanimous council approval for non-government flags flown at city hall. The proposal has also drawn comments from residents and Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan's caution. The mayor's office currently determine what, if any, non-traditional...
Riverview Terrace Apartment crisis declared state of emergency, not habitable for months
ADRIAN, Mich. — A state of emergency was declared at the Riverview Terrace Apartments building in Adrian, Michigan. The building's update hotline said the apartment cannot be occupied for months. The city of Adrian is holding a news conference Friday at 9:30 a.m. Robert Lawson is one of the...
11 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories
As another summer weekend arrives, there are currently 11 Michigan beaches that are either closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe water quality. Before you head out to enjoy a beach day, check to see if your destination is on the current list of closed or under-advisory beaches, so you can make alternate plans if necessary. These closures and advisories are frequently updated.
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan election officials expect some counties will fail to certify results
Michigan election officials are bracing for a scenario in which some county canvassers go the way Wayne's did in 2020 and fail to immediately certify results. Axios Detroit reports such efforts "could bring chaos that will stress courts and potentially undercut the legitimacy of elections and elected officials." Canvassers have historically played a largely perfunctory role, approving results and sending them on to statewide boards that render them official.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, July 31
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures in the week. Maiden Lane between Broadway Street and Island Drive: A section of Maiden Lane will be completely closed until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 while contractors install utilities for a new building.
Detroit News
Michigan lawmakers gave $10M to housing project. Then campaign cash flowed
Lansing — In the early morning hours of July 1, the Michigan House approved a state budget giving $10 million to a nonprofit for a Farmington Hills housing project. Thirteen days later, a committee tied to the group made its largest campaign contribution in the last decade. Multiple key...
Arab American News
Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries
As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
Michigan voter ID initiative submits 500k signatures too late for election
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Jaye: Triple-dippers are draining governments in Michigan
The triple dippers program allows some public employees to triple dip, which is: to “retire” and start receiving their pensions and salaries at the same time to do the same job, while not paying 3% of their salary into the taxpayer-funded pension program, like every other public employee. (Former state senator takes a lick at triple dippers, May 6)
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County moved to “high” community COVID-19 level, says Health Department
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has been bumped up to the “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Friday, the Washtenaw County Health Department alerted residents to the shift and highlighted prevention and safety strategies. To determine the community level,...
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
Ford announces $160M investment into Ypsilanti Township’s Rawsonville Plant
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP — Ford Motor Company recently announced that it will be investing $160 million into Ypsilanti Township’s Rawsonville Plant as part of its efforts to invest $2 billion across Michigan. The company’s overall investment of $2 billion expects to generate 3,200 jobs across the state. Currently, the...
themirrornewspaper.com
Residents Share Concerns About Amphitheater Project
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Parking, noise, traffic, crime and the need for increased safety services are among the concerns citizens raised about a proposed amphitheater during the July 25 Waterville City Council meeting. Jeff and Angie Bronner, Steven Timms, Lisa Haberstock, Kelly Colling and Terri Massucci...
13abc.com
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
Weigh In – Do You Live In Michigan’s Most Obese City?
There is a study for everything and not all results of a study are going to be positive. Some study results may even weigh on you (pun intended). If you live in Genesee County or Lapeer County - you are marked safe from living in Michigan's most obese city. If you live in Saginaw County, you do live in Michigan's most obese city. Do you have any guesses as to exactly what Michigan city did get the not-so-prestigious honor?
thecentersquare.com
Michigan economist blasts $1.5 million subsidy for manufacturer
(The Center Square) – The Michigan-based Center for Economic Accountability on Friday called into question the $1.5 million government grant awarded American Rheinmetall Vehicles. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation made the grant through the Michigan Development Program to assist ARV constructing a new facility to build military and law-enforcement...
WILX-TV
Green Oak Township intersection to close for 3 months for roundabout construction
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A construction project will cause the intersection of Winans Lake and Rickett roads in Green Oak Township to close for more than three months. According to the Livingston County Michigan Emergency Management, the three-way junction will close Aug. 8 and be replaced by a roundabout. Authorities said the construction will impact traffic significantly in the area.
