Sharon Twp Residents Gather Over Gravel Mining Concerns

 4 days ago
Lodi Twp: Notice of public hearing Aug 23

The Lodi Township Planning Commission will meet at 7:00 PM on August 23, 2022, at the Lodi Township Hall, 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48103, to address a request by Mufid Farha to rezone a 3.12-acre parcel located at 2730 W. Ellsworth Road from the current zoning AG, Agricultural District to PSP, Public/Semi-Public Services District. Lodi Township Parcel M-13-12-400-003. Written comments or questions will be received at the Lodi Township Hall during business hours 9:00 am to noon Monday through Thursday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia law department cautions against proposed flag law, calling unanimity 'problematic'

In an uncommon recommendation, Livonia's law department cautioned against a proposed ordinance that would require mayoral and unanimous council approval for non-government flags flown at city hall. The proposal has also drawn comments from residents and Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan's caution. The mayor's office currently determine what, if any, non-traditional...
LIVONIA, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

11 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories

As another summer weekend arrives, there are currently 11 Michigan beaches that are either closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe water quality. Before you head out to enjoy a beach day, check to see if your destination is on the current list of closed or under-advisory beaches, so you can make alternate plans if necessary. These closures and advisories are frequently updated.
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan election officials expect some counties will fail to certify results

Michigan election officials are bracing for a scenario in which some county canvassers go the way Wayne's did in 2020 and fail to immediately certify results. Axios Detroit reports such efforts "could bring chaos that will stress courts and potentially undercut the legitimacy of elections and elected officials." Canvassers have historically played a largely perfunctory role, approving results and sending them on to statewide boards that render them official.
MICHIGAN STATE
Arab American News

Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries

As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Jaye: Triple-dippers are draining governments in Michigan

The triple dippers program allows some public employees to triple dip, which is: to “retire” and start receiving their pensions and salaries at the same time to do the same job, while not paying 3% of their salary into the taxpayer-funded pension program, like every other public employee. (Former state senator takes a lick at triple dippers, May 6)
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level

Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
MICHIGAN STATE
themirrornewspaper.com

Residents Share Concerns About Amphitheater Project

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Parking, noise, traffic, crime and the need for increased safety services are among the concerns citizens raised about a proposed amphitheater during the July 25 Waterville City Council meeting. Jeff and Angie Bronner, Steven Timms, Lisa Haberstock, Kelly Colling and Terri Massucci...
WATERVILLE, OH
13abc.com

4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship

LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

Weigh In – Do You Live In Michigan’s Most Obese City?

There is a study for everything and not all results of a study are going to be positive. Some study results may even weigh on you (pun intended). If you live in Genesee County or Lapeer County - you are marked safe from living in Michigan's most obese city. If you live in Saginaw County, you do live in Michigan's most obese city. Do you have any guesses as to exactly what Michigan city did get the not-so-prestigious honor?
SAGINAW, MI
thecentersquare.com

Michigan economist blasts $1.5 million subsidy for manufacturer

(The Center Square) – The Michigan-based Center for Economic Accountability on Friday called into question the $1.5 million government grant awarded American Rheinmetall Vehicles. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation made the grant through the Michigan Development Program to assist ARV constructing a new facility to build military and law-enforcement...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Green Oak Township intersection to close for 3 months for roundabout construction

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A construction project will cause the intersection of Winans Lake and Rickett roads in Green Oak Township to close for more than three months. According to the Livingston County Michigan Emergency Management, the three-way junction will close Aug. 8 and be replaced by a roundabout. Authorities said the construction will impact traffic significantly in the area.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, MI

