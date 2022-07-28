Optum NM provides healthy back-to-school tips for kids

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain continues across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and over the higher spots in Socorro County. These areas with a flash flood warning collected an additional 2-3″ of rain. The ABQ metro this evening is also picking up a storm over the west side but is weakening as it moves east. Showers will fade a little quicker this evening compared to last night. Meanwhile, hotter temperatures returned to parts of the state with Roswell reaching triple digits again. Santa Fe reached the lower 80s and the RGV reached into the upper 80s. Our temperatures will continue climbing over the next few days as some drier air arrives. Albuquerque will see its first 90° high-temperature Monday in nearly a week with some scattered late showers and storms arriving over north-central New Mexico.

SOCORRO COUNTY, NM ・ 20 HOURS AGO