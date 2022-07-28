ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Topekan Will Pope wants access to Jan. 6, 2021, databases. Prosecutors are pushing back.

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIcdc_0gwRk35I00

Topekan Will Pope is seeking to serve as his own defense attorney on federal charges he faces linked to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Meanwhile, prosecutors are trying to keep Pope from accessing sensitive databases regarding that riot maintained by the government for purposes of discovery, a pre-trial procedure through which parties involved may obtain evidence from each other.

That database so far has been available to attorneys representing defendants facing charges linked to the riot, but not to the defendants themselves, according to a court document filed July 17 by U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves.

At Graves' request, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras is to preside over a hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom to determine if Pope's decision to waive his right to an attorney and proceed "pro se" is being made knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently.

That hearing is to be a "Faretta" inquiry, named after the 1975 U.S. Supreme Court decision establishing that defendants have a Constitutional right to refuse counsel and represent themselves in criminal proceedings if they voluntarily and intelligently choose to do so.

Should the court allow Pope to represent himself, Graves is asking the court to appoint "standby counsel" to help Pope access "protected discovery materials."

Federal database contains 'vast quantity of protected materials'

Graves asked that the court "correct Defendant’s faulty assumption that proceeding pro se will enable him to gain direct access (to) defense discovery databases or otherwise evade the requirements of the protective order entered in this case."

Graves added, "Since October 2021, all Capitol Siege defense counsel have been able to request a license from (the Federal Public Defender's office) to access the defense evidence.com video repository."

Authorized users of the database can download and share video files, he wrote.

"Given the vast quantity of protected materials within the repository, and the ease with which materials may be shared from the repository, no defendants have been given direct access to it," Graves added.

In a letter to the court dated June 28 asking to be allowed to represent himself, Pope acknowledged he had previously signed a protective order that prevented him from directly accessing video discovery materials linked to his case.

"That proved to be a mistake," he wrote, adding that his initial defense attorney, Terry Eaton, only showed him "a handful of short clips," then closed his practice, forcing Pope to get a new attorney.

Graves questioned whether Pope had actually signed a protective order.

"Notwithstanding Defendant’s representation in his June 28 letter that he 'signed' the protective order, no executed copy of Attachment A has been filed on the record," he wrote.

Pope says he needs direct access to federal database

Gregory B. English, who replaced Eaton as Pope's defense attorney, asked the court June 29 to allow for English to withdraw from the case so Pope could represent himself.

The request was accompanied by the June 28 letter from Pope, who said English is knowledgeable about the law but lacks the computer skills needed to access the federal discovery database.

"To mount my defense, I need direct access to my discovery, including global discovery, and especially the substantial amount of exculpatory evidence the government is required to provide," Pope wrote.

Exculpatory evidence is evidence that tends to excuse, justify or absolve the guilt of a defendant.

Graves responded that given the sensitive nature of a vast quantity of materials in each of the discovery databases and the fact that most such materials are ultimately likely to be irrelevant to Pope's case, Pope and all other defendants should be denied direct access to the defense discovery databases.

"Such safeguarding is especially warranted here, where Defendant’s letter asserts that agreeing to the protective order was a 'mistake,' and Defendant has previously tweeted that he has 'plenty of material' for Tucker Carlson to create a 'miniseries,'" Graves wrote.

Prosecutors suggest Pope intends to pursue an entrapment defense

Graves in his request also asked Contreras to:

• Explore whether Pope 's decision to represent himself is based on his belief that his appointed counsel cannot adequately prepare.

• Address whether Pope understands that his representing himself will not guarantee his ability to mount an entrapment defense.

"Defendant appears to believe that inferences and conclusions he has drawn solely from his analysis of video footage will enable him to present an entrapment defense at trial," the document says. "Defendant has tweeted that others 'should reconsider their attorney if their attorney isn’t digging into fed involvement and pursuing an entrapment defense.'"

Pope was caught on video on Jan. 6, 2021, trying to force his way into the office of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, according to the criminal complaint that helped result in his being charged.

He stressed to The Capital-Journal later that month that he was "not violent or destructive" at the Capitol.

Pope ran unsuccessfully for the Topeka City Council in 2019. A doctoral student and graduate teaching assistant at Kansas State University, he was in Washington, D.C., with his brother, Michael Pope, against whom charges also remain pending.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

Comments / 2

Related
Business Insider

Lindsey Graham argues Constitution grants him 'absolute immunity' in Georgia election-interference probe, a response one former prosecutor calls 'disturbing'

Lawyers for Sen. Lindsey Graham are seeking to quash a subpoena related to the 2020 election. Graham has been asked to testify before a Georgia grand jury about calls he made to Brad Raffensperger. Graham's lawyers say the South Carolina Republican has immunity under the US Constitution. Lawyers for Sen....
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Courts#Politics State#Law#Faretta#Supreme Court
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

New York state's top judge steps down after she is investigated for 'interfering' in disciplinary hearing for court association boss who threatened to expose her for 'having an affair'

New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore is currently at the centre of a state ethics probe which was launched before her announcement on Monday that she was going to be retiring. The investigation is examining weather married DiFiore, 66, interfered in the disciplinary hearing of Dennis Quirk, the New York State Court Officers Association president.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Virginia and Maryland governors blast Biden AG Merrick Garland's failure to crack down on picketers outside Supreme Court justices' homes and back call for hardline stance after Kavanaugh assassination attempt

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit protesting outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. 'For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have protesting Justices'...
MARYLAND STATE
Newsweek

Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Says She Has 'Insider Info' for Jan. 6 Committee

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' ex-wife says she has "insider info" that will be welcomed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "I'm #AlexJones' ex-wife, & I lost my kids for exposing infowars, even while he was under subsequent Federal Investigation. I have insider info that I believe is relevant to the #January6thCommitteeHearings. Pls share," Kelly Jones tweeted more than 40 times on Tuesday, alongside previous tweets she has posted.
WASHINGTON, DC
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
HipHopWired

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Gets Owned By Berkeley Professor Khiara Bridges For Transphobic Questioning

Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges owned fist-pumping, insurrectionist supporting Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) during a hearing Tuesday (Juy 12) about the overturning of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade.  During the hearing, which veered off into conversations about trans persons and their ability for pregnancy, Bridges gave back Hawley everything he asked […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy