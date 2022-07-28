Mayor salutes volunteers for their efforts

When is enough going to be enough? Does someone have to die before the Mayor and Trustees do something about the speeding in Bellport Village?. It wasn’t always like this. There was a time when our then Mayor and Trustees cared about the quality of life in the Village and the lives of the residents. As a start, they erected signs that left no doubt as to what the speed limit was in the Village. They also had printed and distributed Bumper Stickers that also left no doubt about what the speed limit was.

BELLPORT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO