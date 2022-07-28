Mayor salutes volunteers for their efforts

www.liherald.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Story Of This Manhattan Brasserie Is Told In A Riveting New DocumentaryJeryl BrunnerNew York City, NY
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
U.S. COVID Deaths Remain Steady Despite New VariantPSki17New York City, NY
Make The Black Dog's Vintage Blackout CakeLori LamotheNew York City, NY
Related
bellport.com
When is Enough Going to be Enough?
When is enough going to be enough? Does someone have to die before the Mayor and Trustees do something about the speeding in Bellport Village?. It wasn’t always like this. There was a time when our then Mayor and Trustees cared about the quality of life in the Village and the lives of the residents. As a start, they erected signs that left no doubt as to what the speed limit was in the Village. They also had printed and distributed Bumper Stickers that also left no doubt about what the speed limit was.
Speed Cameras to Operate 24/7 Beginning Aug. 1
The city’s speed cameras will be in operation 24/7 starting Aug. 1. The 2,000-plus cameras that have been placed across the five boroughs will be snapping photos 24/7 beginning Monday. The City will be issuing $50 tickets to drivers who are pictured going more than 10 miles per hour above the speed limit no matter the time of the day.
NBC New York
2 Dozen Malnourished Huskies Discovered at NYC Home
A rescue effort on Staten Island successfully recovered over 20 dogs and puppies kept in harmful living conditions, city officials said Saturday. The joint operation found 24 huskies, many malnourished, abused and neglected at a Tompkinsville property on Friday. A community complaint tipped off investigators, leading officials from the NYC...
Bay Shore's Boulton Center needs $1 million to permanently reopen
The Boulton Center in downtown Bay Shore has been closed since the start of the pandemic. The YMCA, which owns the venue, is hoping that the theater still has life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crowley Picks Up Endorsements from Mayor Eric Adams and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams
Elizabeth Crowley has received two high-profile endorsements from leading moderates in New York City. Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams have both announced their support of Crowley’s candidacy for the 59th state senate district, a hotly contested seat that covers Astoria and Long Island City, as well as northern Brooklyn and parts of Manhattan.
Manhattan lawsuit aims to shut down outdoor dining options in NYC
A Manhattan lawsuit calls for the city and state to scrap the outdoor dining option launched when the pandemic hit in 2020, arguing the al fresco operations now leave a bad taste in their mouths. The eight-page Supreme Court filing cited “increased and excessive noise, traffic congestion, garbage and uncontrolled rodent populations (and) the blocking of sidewalks and roadways” since the ...
Herald Community Newspapers
Annual Finn Fest is Back in Island Park
The annual Island Park music and comedy festival dubbed "Finn Fest" is back for its 11th year this Saturday, July 30, following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Set at Masone Beach, 15 bands are scheduled to take over two stages for an entire day filled with music, as well as comedy acts, food vendors and more.
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tbrnewsmedia.com
The Northport Hotel is coming along despite delays
Recent visitors to the Village of Northport have witnessed 225 Main St. develop into the boutique hotel that the owners have anticipated for years. Kevin O’Neill, co-owner of The Northport Hotel, along with Richard Dolce, said things are finally coming along after a few delays, including several supply chain issues. He said while he’s not 100% certain when the hotel will officially open, he is hoping for around October this year.
NYC must cancel non-sensical Hylan Boulevard bike-lane project | Our Opinion
The City of New York is again doing what the City of New York does all too often on Staten Island: Foist a project on us that we don’t want and whose benefits are spurious at best. We’re talking about the city Department of Transportation plan to install bike...
NYC speed cameras to operate 24/7 starting Monday: Here’s how we got here
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Starting Monday, the 2,000-plus speed cameras installed across New York City will start ticketing motorists 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The city’s school zone speed camera program has come a long way since it was first enacted in 2013...
Loose wildcat caught in Suffolk. Now authorities are searching for its owner
The cat has been caught. Central Islip residents breathed a sigh of relief after an exotic wildcat was finally captured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
queenoftheclick.com
RIP Phil Guarino – Queens Man Found in Bklyn
RIP Phil Guarino. His body was found in Dyker Heights earlier this week. He was only 28-years old. Friends of Phil Guarino shared messages on Facebook when they hadn’t heard from him. They knew something was wrong when Phil didn’t return home to take care of his dog.
Gracious homes, a park, thriving businesses: Seguine Avenue | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- While collecting images for Seguine Avenue, I realized how beautiful the street was, with large homes and properties lining the avenue from Amboy Road down to the waterfront. The Seguine Mansion graced the end of the street with its long lawn and horses, which gratefully, it still does today. The waterfront, now Lemon Creek Park and the Boatman Association marina, maintained a marina with a dock and boats on the ocean side.
myrye.com
Rye Resident Drowns at Rye Boat Basin
A Rye resident drown Saturday morning in the waters of the Rye boat basin in Milton Harbor on Long Island Sound. Rye Police Officers responded to the Rye Boat Basin located at 651 Milton Road at approximately 9:00am on Saturday, July 30th on a report of an unidentified male in the water. Responding Officers went into the water and pulled the 76 year old man up onto the dock.
bkreader.com
A housing lottery opens for 160 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Applications are open for 160 newly constructed apartments at 1101 President St. in Crown Heights through the affordable housing lottery for applicants who meet income eligibility requirements. The rent-stabilized apartments are studios, one, two, and three bedrooms set aside for people who earn from $18,515 to $99,300, depending on household...
Relaxing Things To Do In August In The Hudson Valley New York
August is here and it feels like the summer is going so fast. There is still plenty of time to get out and enjoy things happening in the Hudson Valley before summer is over. I have found some events you might want to put on your calendar. Some of the...
mychamplainvalley.com
Amtrak launches first train to New York City
Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
queenoftheclick.com
RIP Rose Gargano – Bay Ridge
– , here and here Something must have happened on that road that caused her to swerve. The news said it was possibly a medical episode. (Source) Rose was 70 years old and lived in Bay Ridge. This accident happened about two miles from her home. This is terrible and so sad.
Mid-Hudson News Network
SUNY New Paltz student passes away
NEW PALTZ – A 20-year-old SUNY New Paltz student has passed away, College President Darrell Wheeler announced on Thursday. Kailas Ferrari of Cornwall died on July 23. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, July 29. Wheeler said she joined the campus community in 2019 as a participant in a...
Comments / 0