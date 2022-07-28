Ripple Scores Yet Another Win As Court Deals Blow To SEC’s Bid To Remove 67,000 XRP Holders From Suit

zycrypto.com
Related
zycrypto.com
Recent Survey Shows Investors Think BTC Is More Likely To Crash To $10,000 First Than Hit $30,000
In what appears to be a direct refutation to the widely held theories of most bullish Bitcoin proponents, Wall Street thinks Bitcoin is more likely to plummet to $10,000 first before a surge to $30,000 can be considered – according to a recent survey. Retail investors are generally less...
zycrypto.com
SEC Chair Gensler Says the Agency is Looking to Regulate Crypto Exchanges to Ensure Consumer Protection
The crypto community has been calling for establishing a workable regulation that will guide the industry in the United States and subsequently protect consumers while providing an appropriate framework to foster innovation. In light of this and recent confusion in the space, the SEC has mentioned recent plans to register and regulate crypto entities and assets.
zycrypto.com
UK Financial Authority Tightens Its Noose Around Marketing Of High-Risk Assets — But Exempts Crypto
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has today introduced new stricter rules for marketing high-risk investments, in a bid to address concerns that a multitude of people don’t really understand the risks that come with such products. The British regulatory agency, however, clarified that the new guidelines don’t...
zycrypto.com
Ethereum Records Massive Spike in Address Activity, Leaving Experts Puzzled As The Merge Beckons
Ethereum’s active addresses reached an all-time high that left pundits scratching their heads. Several explanations have been suggested for the sudden spike in activity. Ethereum is nearing a mainnet transition to Merge in September. The Ethereum network recorded a spike in active addresses early in the week. The surge...
Comments / 0