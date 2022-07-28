ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida's average gas price continues weeks-long slide, now thisclose to $4/gallon: AAA

By Lenny Cohen
cbs12.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cbs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Jensen Beach

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Someone bought a ticket on the Treasure Coast that came close to winning the $1 billion Mega Millions Jackpot. The Florida Lottery says two tickets in the Sunshine State won second-tier prizes of $1 million. One of those tickets was purchased at the Cumberland...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Florida dentist arrested fourth time in two months

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report...
PENSACOLA, FL
cbs12.com

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

CHICAGO (AP) — Someone has beaten the odds and won the estimated $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. A lottery official says there is one winning ticket and it was purchased at a store in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with...
DES PLAINES, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Okeechobee, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
cbs12.com

Arrested twice in a week but only released once

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Getting arrested for the second time in a week meant no bail for Markivous Jean. The 20 year old has been in jail for nearly two months, since a Boynton Beach police officer reported getting called to a disturbance in a development called The Crossings on the evening of Wednesday, June 1.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Buttigieg touts program to help Utah infrastructure withstand extreme weather

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Utah on Friday to announce a $7.3 billion program designed to help communities protect against extreme weather events. The program will give Utah tens of millions of dollars over five years, Buttigieg said, which will help the state modernize...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy