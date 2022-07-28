Florida's average gas price continues weeks-long slide, now thisclose to $4/gallon: AAA

cbs12.com
Florida's average gas price back below $4/gallon, but only in 3 of 5 counties around here
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The price of gas, which has been getting lower and lower, has reached a milestone in Florida. AAA reported the average price of a regular gallon in the state is now less than $4. In fact, the average was 7 cents less than $4 on Sunday, at $3.929.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Jensen Beach
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Someone bought a ticket on the Treasure Coast that came close to winning the $1 billion Mega Millions Jackpot. The Florida Lottery says two tickets in the Sunshine State won second-tier prizes of $1 million. One of those tickets was purchased at the Cumberland...
Florida dentist arrested fourth time in two months
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
CHICAGO (AP) — Someone has beaten the odds and won the estimated $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. A lottery official says there is one winning ticket and it was purchased at a store in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with...
Arrested twice in a week but only released once
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Getting arrested for the second time in a week meant no bail for Markivous Jean. The 20 year old has been in jail for nearly two months, since a Boynton Beach police officer reported getting called to a disturbance in a development called The Crossings on the evening of Wednesday, June 1.
'I feel like I'm in a reverse DeLorean;' LGBTQ leaders react to state's letter to schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — In the latest round in the tug of war between Washington and Tallahassee, the state’s Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz told all Florida schools they can ignore the feds who are encouraging them to expand Title 9 protections, which bans discrimination based on gender and sexual identity.
Buttigieg touts program to help Utah infrastructure withstand extreme weather
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Utah on Friday to announce a $7.3 billion program designed to help communities protect against extreme weather events. The program will give Utah tens of millions of dollars over five years, Buttigieg said, which will help the state modernize...
