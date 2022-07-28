forums.digitalspy.com
Related
The best laptops in 2022
Here are our picks for the best laptops you can buy right now, whether you need an all-arounder for everyday use, a versatile 2-in-1 or a powerful gaming laptop.
technewstoday.com
[Fix] My Laptop is Plugged in But Not Charging
There are various reasons why your laptop battery might not be charging even though it’s plugged in. A faulty power outlet, charger, or dying battery comes to mind first and foremost. However, there are other causes as well that might not be too obvious at a first glance. So,...
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo V17 G2 reviewed: The 17-inch laptop is affordable when going without the MX350
With the V17 G2, Lenovo offers a light, 2.16 kg (~4.8 lb), 17-inch laptop for office use. Thanks to Nvidia's MX350 it is also suitable for simple gaming. However, how powerful is the GeForce graphics compared to the integrated Intel GPU to make the GPU upgrade for 300 Euros (~$307) worthwhile?
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s cheap 2-in-1 laptop just dropped to $300
If a nice combination of versatility and affordability are what you’re looking for in a laptop, student laptop deals are starting to ramp up. Among them is one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals we’ve seen, which is taking place at Lenovo. Currently you can get the 11-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 for just $300, a savings of $80 from its regular price of $380. It even comes with free next-business-day shipping, so you can be up and running on your new IdeaPad in almost no time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
World’s lightest laptop weighs less than Apple’s iPad Pro sans keyboard
Fujitsu has quietly launched the world’s lightest laptop, but unfortunately it's only limited to Japan for now. The WU-X/G2 is part of the company’s Lifebook range and weighs a mere 634g without charger - about 22.4 ounces and just under 1.4 pounds. It means this business laptop is...
digitalspy.com
Cloned SSD with Windows 10 - inaccessible boot device mystery
Before installing it, I thought I might boot up from it attached to a USB port to test it, but after about 20 seconds it refused to, giving me the ‘stopcode’ ‘INACCESSIBLE BOOT DEVICE’ and restarting. I had used the free Macrium Reflect to clone the...
digitalspy.com
Limited admin rights
I haven’t yet decided what I want to do, but want to know if the following is possible for my 12yo son’s new laptop (W11 home) 1. I have an admin account that he cannot mess with, inadvertently or otherwise. 2. He has an account that allows him...
Digital Trends
Dell XPS laptops and desktops got HUGE discounts today
Few names are synonymous with PCs quite like Dell, which is why we always get pumped when we see desktop computer deals and laptop deals from this computer giant. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup or work-from-home station, or if you’re heading back to school and need a new laptop, Dell has got you covered. Right now, Dell XPS desktops and laptops are deeply discounted, so don’t miss your chance to get a new PC at a lower price.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Print a Webpage in Chrome on Desktop and Mobile
Looking for a way to print a webpage in Chrome? Chrome has a built-in feature that makes printing webpages easy. In this article, we will show you how to print a webpage in Chrome for desktop, iOS, and Android. How to Print a Webpage in Chrome on Desktop. Follow the...
digitalspy.com
Sondor Sound Follower
In a previous thread, Anthony David mentioned using a Sondor 16/35mm magnetic film recorder. I am keen to learn more if possibe ?. Should be on Google somewhere, mainly used for playback locked to a telecine machine, most didn't record. Too complex a subject for a forum such as this.
Digital Trends
We can’t believe how cheap the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is today
With Lenovo’s recent explosion into the laptop sphere, there are a lot of great Chromebook deals you can find on its site. For example, this Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a great deal if you need something portable but powerful, and this deal from Lenovo discounting it down to $249 from $599 — a whopping $350 off — makes it a great deal overall.
YOGA・
makeuseof.com
How to Disable the "Your Windows 7 PC Is Out of Support" Full Screen Notification
Microsoft is no longer supporting Windows 7. This means that if you’re still using the operating system, you might be seeing a full-screen notification bringing to your attention that your Windows 7 PC is no longer supported with regular updates. If you want to dismiss this harmless reminder, here’s...
Cult of Mac
Grab a Windows 10 Pro lifetime license for $15, Office for $28 and more July deals
This post on discount Microsoft software is brought to you by Keysbuff. In a special offer as July turns to August, software activation keys provider Keysbuff.com lets you nab great deals on Microsoft products. Cult of Mac readers can click on the links below and save big on Windows 10 — and find major savings on lots of other Microsoft software, too.
Best USB-C thumb drives 2022
Flash drives with USB-A are still the standard, but with USB-C, you can get a flash drive that works with your phone, and it’s also futureproof as more laptops move to USB-C ports.
Asus Zenfone 9 Android 12 smartphone officially launches
As well as introducing their new refreshed 13-inch ExpertBook B5 notebook and Flip laptop, Asus has also officially launch their new Asus Zenfone 9 smartphone running Google’s latest Android 12 operating system and featuring a 5.9-inch display and powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform.
Asus Zenfone 9 gets unboxed (Video)
The new Asus Zenfone 9 smartphone launched last week and now we get to find out more details about the handset in a new video. The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Asus Zenfone 9 and its range of features, let’s find out some more details about the handset.
Digital Trends
How to remove the Recycle Bin from your desktop
If you’re a Windows user, then you’ll be familiar with the Recycle Bin icon ever since you used your first system. It’s been a mainstay feature that is synonymous with any PC. After all, we all need a place to delete our unwanted files and folders. But if you find yourself not having much use for the Recycle Bin, or you simply want to hide it, then here’s a guide explaining how to remove Recycle Bin from the desktop.
The Windows Club
Laptop has only USB C Port; How do I use other devices?
This article will tell you what to do if your Windows laptop comes with only USB-C Ports. Technology keeps changing over time, and sometimes, as you get comfortable with one, another comes to take its place. You may try to resist the change for a while, but eventually, you will have to change your old tech for new tech. The transition will not be easy as you try to save your old tech to new tech. You may have flash drives and external hard drives with valuable data that you need using the old USB-A connection.
notebookcheck.net
Intel’s Flagship Arc A770M mobile GPU edges out GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile in 3DMark TimeSpy, though driver optimization questions remain
The Arc A770M, a flagship mobile Intel GPU card, managed to score above 10k points in Timespy, per tipster @_rogame. This puts it ahead of the GeForce RTX 3060 mobile. As with the A380, however, driver support could paint a different picture when it comes to in-game performance. Recently, tipster...
TechSpot
Asus and MSI start offering desktops with Intel Arc A380 and A310 GPUs
In context: Since Intel released the Arc A380 in China in June, the international market has eagerly waited for it to become available elsewhere. Now, Intel's marketing drive is culminating and system integrators like Asus and MSI are preparing for its release. Asus has updated its US website with the...
Comments / 0