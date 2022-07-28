Polk Sheriff Grady Judd endorses Kelli Stargel in crowded CD 15 GOP Primary

floridapolitics.com
Florida Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings skips political event with Dem who wants to 'divest' in police
Democratic Senate nominee Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., skipped a political event she had promoted hours earlier with a state representative who supports policies similar to the defund the police movement. Demings, who is running against Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for the Senate seat, touted the Defending Choice Volunteer Launch event...
Biden and Harris Would Both Beat Either Trump or DeSantis in 2024: Poll
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would both beat the two favorites for the GOP nomination in 2024—Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis—in either hypothetical matchup, according to a new poll. An Echelon Insights survey found that if the next election were being held today, voters would narrowly back Biden...
Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?
Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
To defeat Ron DeSantis, Florida Democrats are coalescing around Charlie Crist and the Joe Biden playbook
Democrats in Florida are desperate for power to slow the state's rightward lurch, but they face a fundraising juggernaut and rising GOP star in Gov. Ron DeSantis. Democratic Party forces have coalesced around the campaign of Rep. Charlie Crist, who is chaneling President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign playbook.
Ted Cruz says Trump announcing 2024 run would 'significantly' clear GOP field
TAMPA, Fla. – Sen. Ted Cruz said Friday that if former President Donald Trump announces he's running for president in 2024, it would lead to many other candidates deciding against their own presidential bids. Cruz, R-Texas, spoke to Fox News Digital at the Turning Point USA conference in Tampa....
Kamala Harris Would Beat Ron DeSantis in 2024 Election: Poll
Vice President Kamala Harris would defeat Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical 2024 presidential match-up, according to a new poll, but the race would be extremely close. A poll from the Harvard University Center for American Political Studies (CAPS) has found that Harris enjoys 39 support to the Republican...
Liz Cheney's Chances vs. Donald Trump of Winning 2024 GOP Primary
Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney would face a mammoth task to win the GOP nomination over Donald Trump, should they both choose to run in 2024, according to polls and betting odds. In a recent interview with ABC, Cheney acknowledged there is a possibility that she may run for president in...
What has DeSantis said about the Jan. 6 insurrection?
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis for his “silence” on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. “Ron DeSantis still hasn’t condemned the Jan. 6 insurrection,” Crist said in a late June tweet. Although Florida is the state...
Ron DeSantis trolls Biden in fiery speech ahead of potential 2024 faceoff
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trolled President Joe Biden while wishing him a "speedy" recovery from his COVID-19 diagnosis during his speech at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on Friday.
Insults fly as Crist, Fried clash during Florida Democratic debate
Winner of Aug. 23 primary will take on Gov. Ron DeSantis in general election.
Judge will rule Tampa Bay congressional candidate Jerry Torres ineligible
A Tallahassee judge said Friday he will rule that Republican Jerry Torres is ineligible for the August primary race for Tampa Bay’s 14th Congressional District seat. But attorneys for Torres said they plan to appeal and have already filed a motion to stay Circuit Judge John Cooper’s ruling, which does not go into effect until the judge signs a written order.
DeSantis touted effort to combat illegal immigration. Most arrests were legal residents.
TALLAHASSEE — Inside a packed room at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in June, Gov. Ron DeSantis talked about the many ways his administration is trying to “keep illegals out of the state of Florida” in response to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. He highlighted...
Three candidates seek to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in District 24
Three candidates, one Democrat and two Republicans, are running to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in the 24th Congressional District. The 79-year-old Democrat has been well-entrenched in the district since she was elected in 2010. District 24 encompasses much of northeast and north-central Miami-Dade County, including North Miami, Miami...
Sheriff Grady Judd needs to fix his Animal Services today!
Polk County Animal Services, “Operating beyond an organization’s capacity for care is an unacceptable practice.”. “It is an unacceptable practice to spray down kennels or cages while animals are inside them.” The Lakeland Gazette that this is routinely done at Animal Control, and the practice is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!
MSNBC
Ron DeSantis' blocking of legacy media coverage is dangerous for democracy
The GOP often describes itself as at war with “mainstream media.” Now it looks like some Republicans are going one step further and shutting out the full media from GOP events altogether. It’s yet another blow to the increasingly beleaguered notion that citizens across the political spectrum can occupy a shared reality.
Is it 2024 yet? Florida Republican loyalty starting to divide between Trump, DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump took the stage at the Tampa Convention Center last weekend framed by columns of white spark pyrotechnics and growing signs that his iron grip on the modern GOP is slipping.
New Florida maps could change who wins Pinellas’ typically moderate congressional seat
Pinellas County voters are divided into almost-perfect thirds among Republicans, Democrats and those with no party affiliation. For years, that balance meant the county had the potential to swing any which way — and recent congressional candidates reflected it. Both U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a Democrat, and his predecessor,...
CBS News
Facing South Florida: U.S. Congressional District 27 Democratic Primary - Pt. 1
Jim DeFede focuses on the upcoming Democratic primary for U.S. Congress District 27, currently held by freshman Republican Maria Elvira Salazar. State Senator Annette Taddeo is running against Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell.
Dems dive into make-or-break week for their party-line vision
They're likely to end up litigating at least some challenges to the climate, tax and health care package in real time on the Senate floor.
Florida school districts aim to inform voters about tax referendums
The big story: Several Florida school districts are asking their voters to approve local-option tax referendums this fall. Some seek added property taxes to pay for general expenses, primarily salaries and safety measures, while others look for more sales tax revenue to support construction, maintenance and capital projects. To district...
