Paso Robles plans to allow retail cannabis shops

calcoastnews.com
Related
Nipomo is a haven for wealthy retirees. How about more housing for local workers?
What matters more, oak trees or affordable homes? | OPINION
calcoastnews.com
SLO County gas slides under $6, find the lowest prices
San Luis Obispo County gas prices have fallen under $6 after an all time high average price of $6.43 in June. During the past week, the average price of gas in SLO County dropped nine cents to $5.93 a gallon, according to figures from AAA. SLO County currently has the...
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Report: Paso Robles named a best small town to retire in California
Article calls Paso Robles a popular retirement spot for a ‘small-town feel with big-city amenities’. – Paso Robles was recently nominated as one of the best small towns to retire in California in The World Atlas:. “The diverse community of Paso Robles set between San Francisco and Los Angeles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spectators pack Junior Livestock Auction at California Mid-State Fair
The constant “auction chant” of the auctioneer sounded across the Paso Robles fairgrounds on Saturday morning.
Chamber president discusses merger, efforts to address homelessness
– Summer break is officially in full swing. Our chamber team is utilizing this time to plan and reenergize for what’s to come this fall. There are a number of initiatives we are currently working on and look forward to watching them come to fruition. We’ve been listening to...
gonomad.com
Suntracking to San Luis Obispo
Suntracking SLO, “The Happiest Place in America” San Luis Obispo. We all travel in search of something. For Elizabeth Gilbert, in her memoir Eat, Pray, Love, it was the meaning of life. For The Alchemist’s Santiago, it was destiny. And for Hemingway’s Old Man, it was the last great catch.
calcoastnews.com
Three outages leave 4,487 SLO County users without power
Three large outages in San Luis Obispo County have left 4,487 PG&E customers without power on Saturday afternoon, as lengthy outages have become regular occurrence in the county. The lights went out in parts of Atascadero and Templeton to 1,707 PG&E customers at 1:09 p.m. The utility estimates power will...
Food trucks facing rising costs as restaurants with the addition of gas prices
Traditional restaurants have raised menu prices due to an increase in the cost of just about everything, but food trucks are facing the same rising costs with the addition of gas prices.
esterobaynews.com
Morro Bay Power Plant a ‘Life After People’ Relic
It was a marvel of its time, burning fuel oils to produce electricity and reliably helping power California’s growth and prosperity for over 50 years. But now the Morro Bay Power Plant, which closed in 2014, looks more like an episode of the TV show, “Life After People,” with crumbling interior roads, and plants bursting through the pavement, as the dune scrub vegetation reclaims large areas of the property.
How has downtown SLO changed since 1980? This picture offers some clues
From communication to haircuts, styles have shifted somewhat in the past four decades.
UPDATE: Hundreds of PG&E customers experiencing power outages in SLO County
PG&E’s power outage map shows that at least 1,707 customers are impacted. Power is expected to be restored by 7:30 P.M.
World War II Quonset hut for sale for $1.7 million in SLO County: ‘A true one of a kind’
The “architecturally unique structure” comes with a half acre of land and ocean views, the real estate listing says.
Atascadero's historic Carlton Hotel up for sale
Look no further, the historic 52-room Carlton Hotel in Atascadero is on the market for $12,250,000 on LoopNet.
Red Light Roundup 07/18 – 07/24/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. July 18, 2022. 08:06— Jeremiah...
Death notices for July 12-27
Sharon Kay Taylor, age 72, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, July 27. Edward F Murphy, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, July 12. Jolene Harms, age 72, of Templeton, passed away on Wednesday, July 27. Jason Duane Curtis, age 40, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday,...
This SLO County coffee shop is one of Yelp’s best ‘dog park bars’ to visit in 2022
Bring Fido the next time you go to get coffee on the North Coast.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In California History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
Santa Maria PD inviting the community to National Night Out event
Santa Maria Police Department, the City's Recreation and Parks Department, and the People for Leisure and Youth will be in attendance.
calcoasttimes.com
Paso Robles drug dealer charged with murder in federal court
The United States Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles has indicted 24-year-old Timothy Clark Wolfe of Paso Robles for the second-degree murder of 19-year-old Emilio Velci of Atascadero. In early 2020, Wolfe allegedly sold Velci three pills that appeared to be 30 milligram Percocet tablets. However, the pills instead contained...
Comments / 3