Sondor Sound Follower
In a previous thread, Anthony David mentioned using a Sondor 16/35mm magnetic film recorder. I am keen to learn more if possibe ?. Should be on Google somewhere, mainly used for playback locked to a telecine machine, most didn't record. Too complex a subject for a forum such as this.
Was the original plan just to evict the least compatible last night
Did seem a very cobbled together rethink with the two who got the most nominations . I assume it may have been a choose between the bottom two for the islanders . Then suddenly Andrew and Tasha were thrown in the mix then it was a fairly bog standard vote to save as the two least compatible would be safe on that.
Workplace horror stories
A thread to share any horror stories about any bad bosses/work colleagues you’ve worked with. Have you ever worked with a real life Michael Scott/David Brent?
Neighbors finale peaks at 3m in overnights - better than any EE/Hollyoaks episode in recent months
Neighbours aired its last ever episode on UK screens yesterday (July 29), closing out an incredible 37 year run. The finale was an emotional one, leaving fans in tears, as the show pulled out all the stops to go out on a high, including bringing back old characters to give them the send off they deserved.
Do you think every episode of all soaps should be available to stream on their streaming service?
Do you think every episode of all soaps should be available to stream on their streaming service?. Now that ITVX launching later this year. I would like every Emmerdale and Coronation Street episodes available to stream permanently. EastEnders should release every episode they made should be available to stream on...
Grease Special
Ir says it aired on the 9th of July this year, but I can’t find any more information about it online. Please let me know if you saw it. Nope, that’s just some troll on IMDB making things up- there’s no trace of it anywhere else. Posts:...
Difference between the two BBC Alba feeds?
So on Freesat, I have the standard BBC Alba TV channel (SID 6423 @ 10803H) Yet there's also a data channel called "BBC ALBA 2AUD" (SID 6424 @ 10803H) Does anyone know what this 2nd BBC Alba service is supposed to be for?. Posts: 17,446. Forum Member. ✭✭. 30/07/22 -...
Why no mention of Paul Robinsons false leg during final week and in the documentary afterwards
This has bugged me for the past week as it was a major storyline when it happened. But it is like it was forgotten about during the final week and the documentary. Does Paul have a peg leg?!! Well I never knew!!! In fact I prefer not to even read threads calling him a villain. The last time I watched Neighbours was the 90s so having now watched the finale, I like to think that Paul is just how I remembered him,
The end of soaps... or just this generation of soaps?
The end of Neighbours has got us all thinking about how soaps are on their way out, but is it really a case that the current generation of soaps are on their way out and for the genre to survive we actually need to see a new generation of soaps given the chance to emerge.
Amazon Music
Not sure if this is the best place to post this. Does anyone have Amazon Music, the one that’s through Prime at no extra cost and not the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. Under ‘library’ I used to be able to see, until yesterday, ‘my downloads’ tab with all the music I had downloaded to listen offline when out and about. The ‘download’ tab has now disappeared, with all my music. Anyone know what’s going on?
Gemma and Luca
This may be an unpopular opinion but after watching all the dates and the huge declarations of love I think the only real couple in there are Luca and Gemma. No huge declarations, no will you be my girlfriend/boyfriend? Just genuine chat about their relationship, the future (him moving to be near her), family. I loved she was smiling and that she told him how difficult she finds it to open up. They are not a "lovey dovey" couple and they don't need to be for me to see the connection. My hubby and I are the same. We don't need to make huge gestures and declarations of love. Neither of us show much PDA but when you know you know.
Sky Main Event Now Available in UHD
I’d idea sky had now made the whole channel UHD+HDR until I looked on sky community forum. It’s channel 858 for anyone who doesn’t know. Sky Q UHD is utterly immersive. I wish we had more UHD channels. Yes I know there's a satellite bandwidth issue, which...
Neighbours sets to be dismantled
Is there a chance that us fans could buy bits of the set such as a brick from the Lassiters hotel or maybe that painting of the Kennedy kids? That would look great on MY wall. They should hold some kind of auction for charities and let fans buy bits of the sets/props/costumes etc.
Neighbours script producer reveals touching moment cut from finale
While the Neighbours finale was a truly touching and important moment in television history, some of the most emotional moments never made it into the final episode. Neighbours script producer and writer Shane Isheev took to Twitter to share his "favourite moment" that he wrote in the finale. And it was a moment that was cut from the episode due to time restraints.
The great one liners
Not the entire scene although the back drop is as good sometimes better than the killer line but what have been your one line comedy sentences from drama comedy or just a killer line that put someone a way and you think he his writing. It's not from a sitcom,...
Love Island S08 E49: The Final - Monday 1st August 2022 - ITV2 - 9pm - Episode Thread
Previously... on Love Island... - Luca was annoyed that three couples voted for him and Gemma. - Tasha and Andrew's parents supported their relationship, but not without a mention of Coco. - Indiyah's family had a bone to pick with Dami as they ask him to "explain his behaviour" during...
Emmerdale: Favourite King family member?
Tom, followed very closely by Matthew. I voted for Sadie as I loved the relationship she had with Cain. I thought they made a great couple. At the time I remember being so jealous of her as I found Cain VERY sexy in those days. Posts: 32,955. Forum Member. ✭✭✭...
Pete Price
FFS who is this guy on Sky News. Ex Radio City DJ. FFS who is this guy on Sky News. Ex Radio City DJ. FFS who is this guy on Sky News. Ex Radio City DJ. Occy he has every right to be on Sky news there are other news channels to watch on Sky.
Keep Breathing ending explained – Does Liv survive her horror ordeal?
Keep Breathing spoilers ahead. It’s a good thing Netflix’s new limited series Keep Breathing reminds us to do that in its name – because it definitely left us gobsmacked on more than one occasion. Starring Scream 2022’s Melissa Barrera as Liv, a woman on a mission after...
Markus Birdman: ‘If anything bad happens to a comic, we think: this will make a good routine!’
By mistake really. My girlfriend’s friend thought I was funny and entered me into the Daily Telegraph’s new act competition. Having an essentially heroic disposition, I had a go, and ended up in the final. What’s an important lesson you’ve learned from being a standup?. Never...
