This may be an unpopular opinion but after watching all the dates and the huge declarations of love I think the only real couple in there are Luca and Gemma. No huge declarations, no will you be my girlfriend/boyfriend? Just genuine chat about their relationship, the future (him moving to be near her), family. I loved she was smiling and that she told him how difficult she finds it to open up. They are not a "lovey dovey" couple and they don't need to be for me to see the connection. My hubby and I are the same. We don't need to make huge gestures and declarations of love. Neither of us show much PDA but when you know you know.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO